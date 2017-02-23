Brawley Wrestlers Win 17th Straight CIF-SDS Divisional Title

By Chris Furguson

“This is my last one,” joked Brawley Union High School Wrestling coach Tony Leon as he wrapped up a long day of hosting and coaching his Wildcat wrestlers to their 17th consecutive California Interscholastic Federation – San Diego Section Divisional title on the afternoon of Saturday, February 18th at the BUHS campus.

The Wildcats defeated nineteen other teams, including football rival Central Union High School, to win the divisional championship by 143 points. Second place went to Ramona High School while third was earned by Mt. Carmel and fourth by the Central Union Spartans.

BUHS Athletic Director Billy Brewer, equally as jovial after the Wildcats’ win, said

“Tony’s got three more years to go before #20. We’ll talk about it then.”

The Wildcats also won the CIF-SDS Dual Meet tournament finals the previous weekend in Mira Mesa, California, defeating Ramona in the finals with a dominating 69-9 performance. Holtville managed to fend off a late challenge from Valley Center to win the Division 4 Dual Meet the same weekend, giving the valley two champions.

“I’ve been here since six in the morning,” added Leon who also runs the school’s maintenance department in addition to coaching the wrestlers. This was the first time Brawley had hosted a CIF-SDS divisional tournament in several years.

In total, Brawley will be sending thirteen wrestlers to the San Diego Section Masters tournament at Olympian High School in Chula Vista, where all qualifying wrestlers in the section will face each other for the right to represent the area at the state finals in Bakersfield. Combined, the Imperial Valley will send 41 wrestlers to the next tournament.

In Division 1, Calexico only had one qualifying wrestler make it to the state tournament and ended up in last place. Southwest earned a 7th place final in Division 2 while Holtville and Imperial managed second and third in Division 4.

Qualifying wrestlers from the Valley will include:

Calexico –

Gustavo Benitez (108)

Southwest –

Isaiah Torres (122)

Luis Lopez (128)

Jimmy Alvarez (134)

Julien Tabarez (140)

Marcelo Felix (154)

Nicholas Tabarez (162)

Jonathan Puga (172)

Brawley –

Helmer Nunez (108)

James Rouhotas (115)

Jacob Moreno (122)

Luis Bravo (128)

Jayden Smith (134)

Eric Reyes (140)

Drake Martinez (147)

Gilbert Carrillo (154)

Alfred Grijalva (162)

Damien Gomez (172)

Jesus Trujillo (184)

Alek Aguirre (197)

Brandon Toji (287)

Central –

Phillip Moran (128)

Hector Gonzalez (134)

Peter Rivas (162)

Angel Loya (197)

Evan Sharpe (222)

Ernesto Aguirre (287)

Holtville –

Richard Garcia (115)

Ethan Strahm (122)

Julian Martinez (128)

Jack Grizzle (140)

Andrew Camacho (154)

Sean McLaughlin (162)

Andy Pascual (184)

Michael Toten (222)

Imperial –

William Meza (108)

Nick Hart (128)

Kevin Barrientos (134)

Nathan Hart (140)

Adam Guizar (147)

Marcus Monzon (154)