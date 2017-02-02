2017 Lupepalooza Chuckfest Raises Scholarship Funds

By Sabrina Alvarado

Music lovers gathered for the Lupepalooza Chuckfest for the year of 2017 this past weekend at the Plazola & Son’s Bar in Calexico.

Musicians from all over the valley, and even as far as the San Diego region, came together and provided a show and support for the cause.

The two-day event was presented by Friends of Kegger. The organization hosts these local music festivals as a way to raise money to provide music scholarships. The event also held a raffle to raise even more money, which offered the winner a free tattoo.

The event is in honor of loving friends who have passed away, and in their honor, it is a way to continue a legacy of music throughout the community.

Harvey Quintero from the band “Livn,” claims to have been good chums with the fallen friends. This was the band’s second time performing at this festival.

Quintero grew up in Calexico, however, he now lives in Escondido where the group was formed.

The reggae band’s motivation is to spread the message of “positive thinking.”

“It’s for a great cause,” says Quintero. The friends and family behind this organization ask for all the support with the years and events to come.

