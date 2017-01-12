Tonight’s Business Showcase Moves To Imperial Palms Resort

By Chris Furguson

After over a decade and a half at the Imperial Valley Expo’s Preble Building, the Imperial Valley Joint Chambers of Commerce elected to move the 2017 Business Showcase to the Imperial Palms Resort At Barbara Worth near the city of Holtville for tonight, January 12, 2017.

Additionally, the annual raffle, which takes place on every hour of the show, will be giving away $1,750 in official prizes along with similar giveaways from individual booths.

This year, more 80 businesses and advocacy groups will be in attendance, along with nearly a dozen restaurants and several other service providers, handing out information about their services as well as freebies.

The move to the Imperial Palms Resort was made due to space constraints. While the Preble Building may be the largest at the Imperial Valley Expo, it wasn’t large enough to keep the Showcase for this year.

Officials with the Showcase have been on record that they hope to have a larger than ever crowd at the Resort this year.

In addition to the businesses, several restaurants and eateries will be giving out free samples of their wares, including Imperial Palms Resort, Little Bird Cafe and Bakery, Italianos, Carrows, Applebees, Las Chabelas, The Court Room, Deli Haus, Juice Haus, Kennedy’s Marketing and Catering, Coldstone Creamery.

The Business Showcase, an annual affair that brings some of the Imperial Valley’s businesses and advocacy groups together for one large event rather than have individual businesses focused during the more common “mixer” environment.

This year’s entry price is $6 for the entire three-hour event with a $1 discount if you have one of the special printed postcards from one of the local Chamber of commerce. Children ages 2 and under will be free.

More information about this year’s Business Showcase can be found at ivjointchambers.com.

