Thousands Protest In Mexicali

Gas Prices and Water Rate Hikes Brings Millions To Protest Around Mexico

By Mario Conde

Thousands of people took the streets in Mexicali to march against corruption and recent actions taken by their government in recent weeks.

The recent actions taken by the government in Mexico at the federal level such as the increase in gas prices, have mobilized millions of people to protest the increase nationwide. On Thursday, January 12, over twenty thousand Mexicali residents marched towards the Civic Center in Mexicali and ended up in front of the Baja California State Capitol Building protesting the raise of gas and the new Water Law, that many people believe it’s a backdoor privatization of water that would unfairly raise water rates for the poor.

The Water Law was roundly criticized by citizen groups that called for this law to be taken to the Supreme Court for being unconstitutional and that it would benefit groups with close ties to the state government.

On December 20, 2016, the Baja California State Assembly approved a water bill that created two state-owned metropolitan water operators. The law allows private and social participation in the provision of water supply services and allows for private parties to sue the state’s treated wastewater operate and maintain potable water and sewage services, as well to develop infrastructure to supply water for public use. The language of the Water Bill state that water rates will no longer be set by the local congress during the annual budget approval process.

After the protest march last week, Baja California Governor, Francisco Vega De La Madrid gave a televised message were he announced a twenty-percent discount on the timely payment for monthly water consumption, benefit to user household consumption not exceeding ten percent. This measure virtually eliminates the expected increase in the Water Law for low-income families in the five municipalities of the state and, at the same time, promotes the culture of saving in consumption of water, the governor stated. The governor also announced a discount of 12% for prepayment, and 7.5% for people who make the semi-annual payment in advance, in support of the population of the most economically vulnerable entity.

Governor De La Madrid emphasized that this was not a privatization of water since it belongs to the nation, as stated in the Federal Constitution in Article 27, and it’s the National Water Commission that regulates nationally.

In other issues, Governor Vega announced the reduction of 10% of his salary as Governor and that of other secretaries, under-secretaries and directors of the State Government, which is additional to the 11% that had already been reduced since the first day of the current administration. Before ending his message, Governor Vega said he was aware of the debate that has generated the issue of water in the state but reminded that the largest source of water Baja California has is the Colorado River and its water is decreasing.

Despite these announcements, a new march was called once again for January 15, and this time, there where seventy-five thousand people that marched to the Civic Center to demand a transparent government and stop corruption.

In as statement late Sunday Governor Vega said: “This Sunday night, a historic Sunday in which thousands of Baja California took to the streets to demonstrate, I reiterate my total respect for the freedom that the citizens have to express themselves and my democratic conviction. I am sensitive to the demands put forward; I am and have always been on the side of the people.”

