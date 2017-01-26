Richard Romero To Replace Erik Ortega On Calexico School Board

By Mario Conde

The Calexico School Board met in a special session to appoint Richard Romero to fill the vacant seat on the board.

The board met on Wednesday, January 18, to interview the candidates that filed for the vacant position left by Erik Ortega in December, to serve as Imperial Irrigation District Director. Ortega himself was once appointed to the Calexico School Board in 2012 to replace Joong Kim after he was elected to the Calexico City Council.

Blanca Castellanos, Vincent Cuevas, Orlando Espino, Javier Moreno, and Antonio Ramirez applied for the position and were asked four questions by each of the board of trustees. This is the fifth time in the last eight years that interviews are made to replace a school board trustee to fill a position due to resignation.

The board voted to appoint Richard Romero as the new trustee by a vote of 4-0 after hearing all of the interviews. Romero is no stranger to politics as he was a member of the Calexico City Council during the 90s and also with the Calexico Housing Authority.

The candidates were given questionnaires and the members of the board asked questions the candidates about their qualifications, their plans for the next eighteen months, and what would they do to prioritize student education.

Romero, a finance manager, said he would like to focus on capital projects during his term in office and make sure Measure “V” funds are used to improve school facilities.

“We need to make sure it’s done as transparent as possible and let taxpayers know that what they approved is implemented and that the Measure “V” Committee has all the information to do their work,” Romero said.

Romero added that he would like to have open communication with classified staff, improve student attendance, and look at the budget in order to sustain budget reserves and continue with a positive budget certification.

“The community needs to feel comfortable that the district is doing everything they can to provide good education to our students,” Romero said. “We need to be transparent in our decision and open to new ideas,” he concluded.

Romero’s term as an appointed school board trustee will end November 2018.

