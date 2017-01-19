Opinion – “People Power”

By Mario Conde

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, It was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was winter of despair…”-Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities.

How fitting is this quote by Charles Dickens to describe what is happening in our area at the beginning of 2017. I say this in because of what is happening at this moment in Mexico that will have set the tone for the rest of the year. It’s no secret that President Enrique Peña Nieto is the least popular person in Mexico right now. The so-called President that won the presidency in 2012 promised that he would unite all the political parties and work on major government reforms failed to do it. Peña Nieto was the product of huge marketing and was elected thanks to the support of the biggest television network that sold him as a soap opera star and covered up his lack of political experience. The consequences are here as his government reform failed and has all the country against him. Peña Nieto is alone. He has no political friends and even his supporters can’t defend him now.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was the increase in gas prices in Mexico since January 1st. The increase is the result of the government’s decision to deregulate gas prices. In a televised message, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto told his citizens that maintaining artificial fuel prices would have meant cutting social programs, raising taxes or increasing the national debt. Peña Nieto also cited a 60% increase in international petroleum prices in the past year as a reason for the increase in diesel and gasoline prices.

The response to Peña Nieto’s message and explanation about the increase did not go well and further angered the population that are feeling the pain of paying extra for more gas even when the president promised that the Energy Reform approved in 2013 will stop gas prices from increasing and the energy sector would welcome more investment that would benefit the Mexican economy.

Millions of people have marched and Mexicali, Baja California has played a big role in this. In less than a week, two big marches have taken place that has never been seen before. The first one was to protest gas prices and the second one called one day later by members of the group of leaders that are involved in an anti-corruption group organized by Coparmex, the industrial chamber of Mexicali. The people of Baja California protested the gas increased and the new Water Law that was approved by the State Assembly but thanks the march, the governor back down.

People finally woke up and marched to demand for a better government and end corruption. So far, their movement has been successful. The government is listening and is aware that people will no longer tolerate incompetence and are being watch. What will happen to President Peña Nieto this year? There are several mobilizations against him and with all the anger going on right now it is probable that he might be forced to resign. Peña Nieto’s term ends December 2018 but with everything going in Mexico and people’s anger, there is a huge probability that he might not end his term. Should this happen, it will create a lot of instability in Mexico and for sure will have some effects here in the border.

A new United States President will begin his term this week and the instability in Mexico might affect their relationship. Trump wants to build a wall and renegotiate NAFTA? What does renegotiate NAFTA really mean and how will it affect cross border trade here in California? How will the weak President of Mexico work along with a Donald Trump presidency when everyone is against him? As I stated in the last column, I’m a big proponent of binational meetings but with a weak Mexican government that has no focus or credibility, the relationship between the two countries will not accomplish anything productive in the next two years. Baja California Governor Francisco Vega is also in hot water with a state administration that has disappointed many.

Too many things this to learn here and that’s why we are in the best of times and the worst of times. We are living in extraordinary and challenging times that we are need to take a hard look and analyze.

