Mexican Gasoline Price Hike Creates Long Lines In Calexico

By Mario Conde

Rising gasoline prices in Mexico have ignited big protests by citizens in all over the country leaving some cities without gas.

On Monday, January 9th, a blockade by twenty people at the Pemex terminal in La Rosita left Mexicali that caused 100% of the gas stations closed on Tuesday. State authorities began talking with the people at the blockade in order to negotiate a peaceful opening of the terminal.

Millions of Mexicans have been outrage since gasoline prices went up 20 percent on January 1st. The increase is the result of the government’s decision to deregulate gas prices. In a televised message, Mexican President Enrique Pena Ñieto told his citizens that maintaining artificial fuel prices would have meant cutting social programs, raising taxes or increasing the national debt.

Pena Ñieto also cited a 60% increase in international petroleum prices in the past year as a reason for the increase in diesel and gasoline prices.

The response to Pena Ñieto’s message and explanation about the increase did not go well and further angered the population that are feeling the pain of paying extra for more gas even when the president promised that the Energy Reform approved in 2013 would stop gas prices from increasing and the energy sector would welcome more investment that would benefit the Mexican economy.

This has caused Mexicali residents to cross to Calexico and pump gas and increase the border wait times to cross to the United States. Gas stations in Imperial Avenue and Cole Road are filled with Mexicali vehicles getting gas so they can return to Mexicali. Some drivers have been seen pushing their cars coming into Calexico so they can keep their gas reserves.

The gas crisis also came at the same time where GSA announced the closure of two lanes going into Mexico between Imperial Avenue and Second Street causing a thirty to forty minute delay to enter Mexicali.

County Supervisor John Renison spoke about the situation at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting and said they have met with Mexican authorities about the situation.

“We had a very productive meeting and Mexican authorities will be looking at the traffic flow this week and might open more lanes during the peak hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m,” Renison stated.

The gas hike will be a crisis that the federal Mexican government will have to continue dealing with for the next few months as they try to appease the angry population and protest around the country.

