Mexicali: Municipality Blockade Lifted

By Mario Conde

Protesters who had the Mexicali City Hall on lockdown for a week agreed to allow the municipality to function normally after the city agreed to address their list of demands.

The blockade began during the last few weeks of massive protests against “el gasolinazo,” as the gas price increase imposed by the Mexican government at the start of this year have come to be called.

For now the Centro Civico, where government offices are located, have resumed all city services.

After a ten-hour meeting with Mexicali Mayor, Gustavo Sanchez on Wednesday, January 18, protesters agreed to allow the public and employees enter the municipal office again. This round table included citizens who participated in the march against corruption last week and blockaded the Mexicali city hall and state government offices.

Among the requests from the residents was the elimination of a property tax increase. The city said that they will analyze the possibilities of keeping property taxes at their current rate but will come back with a report that will be given to the protesters when they have their follow up meeting. The mayor also accepted a petition from the protesters demanding that the city council’s political immunity be abolished.

Political immunity in Mexico is given to elected officials, protecting them under the law if they are sued or break the law. Mayor Sanchez said that he did not have a problem with this request and that the Mexican congress is analyzing eliminating immunity as well.

The protesters asked for the reduction of the mayor’s salary and for no pay increase to the council. Sanchez responded that both, he and the city council, have already accepted a salary reduction with no bonuses. This, he explained, will be done as an austerity measure to save money since the municipality is financially broke and will work to have fiscal discipline during his administration.

While no consensus was reached on other demands, this was enough progress to lift the blockade. However, protesters will remain camped outside city hall to monitor that the mayor and city council follow up their requests. Protesters warned that if the municipally does not comply, they will block the building again using more extreme measures and issuing more demands.

Upon entering city hall soon after the blockade was lifted, Mayor Sanchez toured the municipal offices to make sure all services were provided as usual. He said that from the first day of blockade the protesters were asked to start a dialogue and resolve their petitions in order to re-open the municipal offices. He also emphasized that there was willingness on the part of the demonstrators to meet with him and other six council members to resolve their demands and lift the blockade.

Mayor Sanchez concluded his statements by emphasizing that the protester’s petitions were immediately accepted by the council, including the petition for ending council political immunity. He added that those who hold public office should be accountable to the law.

The remaining topics will continue to be analyzed in a yet-to-be-scheduled meeting followed by a review. However, and because of the blockade, Sanchez said that there was a fiscal impact in the collection of fees that would affect the municipal payroll for the coming weeks, but he and the rest of the city’s governing body will do their best to pay city employees on time.

