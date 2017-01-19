Local Artists Head To Desert View Tower For Weekend Show

By Sabrina Alvarado

Valley artists assembled and made their way up to the Desert View Tower this past Saturday, January 14, for an art show. Work of all forms were displayed and sold, alongside the beautiful desert view.

Art varied from crafts to jewelry, to paintings, and even to homemade honey and lemonade. Yoga was also offered to help entertain and connect the community.

Rare forms of art decorated the desert mountains as the artists put up their stands. Some of the artists claimed to have gotten their materials from places as far as Philadelphia, or from outside the U.S like Guatemala.

Musicians kept the crowd upbeat as they performed live. A couple of different rock bands shared the stage, made up of young musicians.

Organic food vendor Shake & Wake from Calexico was also there to support and

offered their goods. Along with the Hawaiian Shaved Ice, the two vendors made it a fruity afternoon.

It seemed as if people were not from different cities as they all gathered together and mingled amongst the art.

As one of the artists said, “Art will always be one big community, no matter who you are.”

