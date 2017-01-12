Lane Closure At Calexico Port To Cause Delays Until June

By Mario Conde

Drivers going into Mexicali will have to take additional precautions starting this week due to the closure of lanes at the Calexico Port of Entry.

The United States General Services Administration (GSA) the closure of the lanes leading to Calexico West Port of Entry due to construction work. Traci Madison, spokesperson for the GSA, said that remodeling works at the border port required the closure of the two lanes of State Highway 111, known in Calexico as Imperial Avenue.

The closure will begin at 4 am on Monday, January 9, leaving only one circulation lane to the south. The closure will allow the administration to carry out essential works at the border port. The closure will be 200 feet from the corner of Second Street and the state highway. All lanes will reopen once construction is completed on June 10, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.

“The easternmost vehicle lane will remain open during this construction period and travelers will be able to enter Mexico via the freeway.” Madison stated in the press release. “Drivers should anticipate reduced speeds and altered traffic patterns through the construction area.”

The announcement took city officials by surprised last week and immediately the Calexico PD, along with the Public Works Department began working on a plan to ease traffic during the next couple of month.

Reacting to the news of the lane closure, Mexican customs officials will be looking at flow of traffic during the first day and might open their ten lanes going into Mexico in order to mitigate the traffic flow while construction is ongoing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

