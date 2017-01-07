Imperial Valley Celebrates The New Year!

By Chris Furguson

Salon Hidalgo was the place to be for nearly 200 residents of Brawley to celebrate the coming of 2017 as the Hidalgo Society hosted their annual New Year’s Dance and dinner on the evening of December 31, 2016.

“Not even the earthquakes, thunder and rain could keep me away tonight,” said Juan Lopez, who attended the celebration with his wife and several friends. Lopez was referring to the dozens of earthquakes that shook Brawley throughout the weekend, with the majority of temblors happening Saturday afternoon, along with inclement weather coming in the evening.

The evening included a taco dinner catered by FatBoy Catering of Brawley and music from Los Continentales, a band specializing in covers of American and Mexican music. Each individual ticket was $20 while a full table was $200.

Saturday’s event at the Hidalgo Society Hall was not the only New Year’s Eve celebration happening in Imperial County. Individual clubs and groups held their own celebrations, including a party at the Aspen Lounge at the Brawley Inn on the west side of the city, a major concert and party at the Imperial Oasis Resort at Barbara Worth and several others in Calexico, El Centro and Mexicali.

Nationwide, the celebrations for the coming New Year included a lighted ball drop at Times Square which featured a multi-act concert and was broadcast on live television, a fireworks display in Las Vegas that closes the famous Strip and the newest metropolitan celebrations at Los Angeles’s Grand Park and Chicago’s “Chi-Town Rising” at the Magnificent Mile.

