Imperial County Sheriff’s Department Hosts Annual Uniform Inspection At Fairgrounds

By Chris Furguson

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Department held their annual Uniform Inspection day on the morning of January 5, 2017 at the Casa De Mañana building on the Imperial Valley Expo Fairgrounds. The annual affair, which sees most of the Department’s staff in their best uniforms, gives the department an opportunity to showcase itself in the best possible light.

The inspection also gives Imperial County Sheriff, Ray Loera, a chance to address his entire department, which handles law enforcement and criminal detainment for most of the county as well as some state and federal agencies.

“I am glad to take the opportunity to shake every one of your hands and thank you for the job you do,” said Loera to the assembled staff.

Loera also said that this year, the second inspection in a row for the entire department, would likely be the last one at the Fairgrounds as they expect their new jail facility would be finished.

“We expect the new building will be a great backdrop for our ceremony next year,” added Loera.

Acknowledging the biggest concern for the department and residents of Imperial County, Loera was careful in talking about the potential takeover of the Calexico Police Department due to media presence.

“What I can say is that we are still talking to the people in charge in Calexico,” said Loera, adding that a final decision had not been made.

Loera then transitioned this into a bit about his department’s recent tackling of several challenges over the past 10 years.

“Someone came up to me and asked ‘do you know what you’re getting into in Calexico?'” said Loera. “They also asked us if we knew what we were getting into when we took over in Holtville, or when we started building the new jail or when we started the Inside Out program.”

All programs mentioned by Loera have proven to be successful, emphasizing the department’s ability to adapt.

After the inspection and a dismissal from Undersheriff Fred Miramontes, the entire department were dismissed to a machaca breakfast.

