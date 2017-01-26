Fourth Annual Anti-Bullying Run Draws Largest Crowd Ever

By Chris Furguson

“It’s a beautiful day for this,” said J. W. Oakley Elementary School principal Craig Casey as he prepared to host the fourth annual “Stop Bullying” run/walk at Jeffrey Thornton Park on the morning of Saturday, January 21, 2017.

Over one hundred and thirty teachers, children and parents joined in the morning’s activities, which included a five kilometer race around the nearby Cattle Call Arena and a walk around the park itself.

Casey had been asked to host the event because of his involvement with the previous installments, all of which had been previously arranged by the Oakley parent teacher organization.

“This is a much bigger turnout than we’ve ever had,” added Brawley Elementary School District Board member Kathy Prior, who had also participated in the previous events.

Runners in the longer race would be required to travel down Legion Street and Willard Avenue to the Cattle Call Arena and back before the race ended. Traffic control for the race was provided by the Brawley Explorers program under the supervision of the BUHS School Resource Officer.

For those just there to walk, a four-lap, one mile long course around the park was ready for child and parent alike. Each child and parent who registered before January 11 received a free shirt that included the names of every school in the district along with instructions on what to do when they see or experience acts of bullying.

“If you see something, tell your teacher or your parent,” said Leleinia Llamas, a member of the Phil Swing parent/teacher organization and former member from Oakley who spoke to the assembled racers. Llamas also warned parents that if they see any changes in their child’s behavior to take action and get help from their teachers.

Behaviors that Llamas listed included suddenly asking for new clothes, becoming withdrawn, not wanting to go to school or, on the other end of the spectrum, their child having extra money or new toys.

“We must remember that with every act of bullying, there are two victims,” added Llamas. “Bullies are being taught these behaviors from somewhere and they need to be helped.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

instagram

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

