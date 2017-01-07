Cancer Survivor Brings “Living Tree” To Brawley Library

Survivor Tours Country On Bicycle To Spread Cancer Awareness

By Chris Furguson

For three days and nights, from January 3 through 5, 2017, a tree outside the Brawley Public Library was a focal point for remembering victims and celebrating survivors of cancer during the latest “Living Tree” memorial event.

The event began on the morning of Tuesday, January 3, 2017 with a small ceremony in front of the Library. The ceremony was attended by members of the Brawley City Council, the Brawley Public Library and Imperial Valley cancer groups Between Women and the Cancer Resource Center of the Desert, who were also on hand to help with the event.

Stephen Swift, a two-time cancer survivor and organizer of the event, described the “Living Tree” as more of a remembrance than as a campaign for cancer awareness. Attendees and visitors may, during the allotted times, place a balloon on which they have written the name of a survivor or a victim of cancer, onto the tree in honor of the battle against the disease.

“We had about 70 people show up today,” said Swift after his first day on Tuesday.

Swift, who began his campaign in 2012 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer for a second time, began riding his bicycle at the suggestion of his daughter Savannah to “clear his head.” Swift’s daughter was also battling for her own life after a car accident took the life of his wife in 2011.

For the past four years, Swift has been riding across the country, sleeping in a tent with a couple of sleeping bags or at the homes of sponsors and supporters, while making his journey across the country. In November, Swift was in Yuma, Arizona to spread his message of “never give up, never give in, always move forward.”

In addition to his bicycle and supplies, Swift also carries a scrapbook of messages and other trinkets from the thousands of people he’s met through the past four-plus years.

“I’m saving everything I can for the book I’m writing about my travels,” added Swift.

Swift has said that he is not on this journey for publicity or money, but “to meet as many people affected by cancer, other illnesses, and life troubles as he can to let them know that everything will be okay.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

