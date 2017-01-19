Calexico School Board Meeting To Discuss Measure V Oversight

By Mario Conde

The Calexico School Board will be meeting this Thursday, Jan. 19 to discuss the adoption of bylaws of the Measure V Citizens Oversight Committee.

Following the November victory where the bond measure was approved by the voters, the CUSD board of trustees will formally establish the citizen’s oversight committee that will oversee the expenditures of the bond proceeds.

Measure “V” is the local bond measure to support the upgrade, update, and modernization of current CUSD facilities. The Bond program that spans over 10-12 years with the first phase focus on Calexico High School needs. The bond, according to district, will be used to build capacity at Calexico High School, second phase to address the Junior High School needs and finally to work on the Elementary Schools. The plan is to take away the trailers at Calexico High School and replace it with classrooms so they can move the 9th graders to the main campus. The current site of the 9th grade academy will be used to house the Enrique Camarena Junior High School.

The District’s capacity to sell bonds at this time is approximately $22 million and will be repaid by the district over a 25-30 year period through property taxes from all eligible properties within the district’s boundaries. This new bond will be a new property tax in addition to Measure “J” bond that was approved in 2004, however, some funds where misspent and that led to a forensic audit that recommended stronger internal controls but found no evidence of fraud. Recently, an oversight board was created for Measure “J” to oversee the expenditures.

The bylaws state the duties of the committee is to inform the public concerning the District’s expenditure of bond proceeds, review expenditure reports produced by the district to ensure that bond proceeds were used only for the purposes set forth in Measure V; and no bond proceeds have been used for teachers or administrative salaries other operating expenses. The committee shall prepare an annual written report, the findings of which shall be summarized to the Board in public session.

The applicants for Measure V Commission are Benjamin Horton, Vincent Cuevas, Carolina Rodriguez, Richard Romero, Daniel Romero, Norma Aguilar, Raul Urena, and Jose Moreno.

The meeting will take place today, Thursday, January 19, at 6 p.m. at the District Administrative Board Room located at 901 Andrade Avenue.

