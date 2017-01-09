Calexico Community Services Department Hosts Annual “Angel’s Tea” Reception

By Mario Conde

Volunteers and community members that supported Calexico Recreation Department activities were recognized last week at a special reception held every year.

The Calexico Community Services Department hosted its annual Angel Tea Reception to honor those “angels” that make these community events happen. Volunteers that participated in recreation events, art exhibits, or other events where recognized last Thursday, January 5th, where the Library staff recognized those that have step up and volunteer in the past year.

Those present that received a recognition was the Calexico Police Department, members of the media, and library, art, and recreation commissionaires, as well as everyone that help organize an activity during last year.

Community Services Director Sandra Tauler said that this annual event is organize each year to say thank you to all that have volunteered as well as to recognize the library staff that work hard year round to help the events. Among the events that the Community Services Department organized in 2017 was the Calexico Farmers Market, Pink Gala fashion show, senior dances, cultural events, music concerts, art exhibits, Family Day at the library.

“Without the help of our library and recreation staff and the people that donate their time to help us grow our events we would not be able to do as many activities,” Tauler said. “Thanks for your help and by helping us promote the events we are able to reach the community and let them know about our activities.”

