Calexico City Council Hears Budget Update

By Mario Conde

The Calexico City Council was given an update on the budget situation at their last City Council meeting.

Financial adviser Susan Meyer gave the council an update on Wednesday, January 11th, on how the city’s financial situation is doing at this moment. Meyer said that there has been progress made since January 5, 2016 and worked on efforts the correct the budget deficit and the $6 million overspending from last year. Meyer said that they have converted the General ledger system to the new springbook system, had multiple third party audits and reports filed, administrative cost allocated to program funds and have identified path to restore General Fund Balance.

Meyer said that there has been progress in closing the 2016-17 budget gap since the city has restored fees, received a traffic grant, negotiated employee contract concessions with labor unions, identified vacancy savings, deferred equipment replacement, and other line-by-line operating reductions. Meyer said that they are still waiting on public safety union negotiations that are still ongoing that still are pending and need to be included in the proposed 2016-17 budget amendment.

Meyer also highlighted new emerging risks that will affect the city budget on the long run and ask the council to make policy decision on those. Meyer said in her presentation that the September 2016 Quarterly results that the council adopted an annual budget of +2% versus prior year actual. The point of sale revenues is down 4% versus the prior year.

“The December 2016 quarterly results will be published by the Board of Equalization on March of this year.” Meyer said.

Another emerging risk Meyer told the council was the new insurance the city has been using since the beginning of the year. City shared risk with insurance pool until December 2015, however, losses are still administered by the pool. However, JPIA has issued new invoices for these losses that cover retrospective charges through 2013.

“The city will have to pay $838,000 due July 1, 2017 that is not covered in base budget and $1.2 million additional base due July 2018.” Meyer stated.

Meyer also spoke about the CalPERS board action last year on their pension benefit program where employer contributions will begin increase 2018-19.

Mayor Armando Real thanked Meyer for her analysis but said that the city needs to support local businesses and attract more of them.

“We are in this situation because Calexico didn’t have the mentally of welcoming new investment of jobs and the decided to go to other cities.” Mayor Real said. “Let’s support our local businesses and start growing our sales tax.”

Mayor Real requested for the next meeting and item that would discuss the possible reduction of business license fees, the elimination of parking meters, and the closure of a street between 1st and Rockwood. This, Real said, is to take bold actions to welcome and retain businesses in Calexico.

