Calexico Approves Fee Deferment For Gran Plaza

By Mario Conde

The Calexico City Council voted 4-1 to give the Gran Plaza developers a deferment of $452,000 payment to the city for 90 days.

The City Council met in special session on December 28 to discuss one item related to Gran Plaza Outlets. In a letter given to the city by Bordertown Investments, LP regarding grading permits and fees for Gran Plaza Power Center Phase 2A, the developer requested the immediate issuance of the rough permit for all Phase 2A and deferral of the plan check and inspection fees for onsite engineering in the total amount of $425,443.82 for up to 90 calendar days pursuant to an agreement approved by the City Manager and City Attorney.

“The deferral is necessary to allow Bordertown to meet its delivery dates to tenants while financing is put in place,” President of Bordertown Investments, John Carroll stated in the letter.

City Manager Armando Villa said that if council approves it, the city attorney will negotiate terms that will allow the city to recoup any fees that the developer may fail to turn up.

“If the developer fails to pay by the end of the 90 days the city will not give construction permits for the second phase,” Villa said.

Councilwoman Maritza Hurtado stated that she would vote against it because the timing for this deferral was not the right one since the city is going thru financial problems.

Calexico Mayor Armando Real said that Gran Plaza is the biggest project in Calexico and if it fails no other big retail projects will come to Calexico.

“Gran Plaza is an important project and we need to see it grow and full develop. If this project fails no other major chain will invest in Calexico ever again,” Mayor Real said.

Among the expected retail stores that will come to Gran Plaza Phase II Power Center are: Forever 21, Payless Shoes, TJ Maxx, Ross, Party City, Stein Mart, and Burlington Coat Factory.

The new Phase 2 development will consist of approximately 1,069,400 square feet of floor area within 25 buildings, which will be constructed in two phases. The first phase would consist of approximately 277,000 square feet of floor area and 12 buildings. Phase 2A would be located within the eastern portion of the project site. The second phase will consist of 13 buildings with a total floor area of 792,000 square feet. Phase 2B will be located in the westerly portion of the site.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

