Brawley City Council Approves $590K Bid To Repair City’s Worst Street

By Chris Furguson

It’s been a long time coming,” said Brawley council member Norma Jauregui as she and the rest of the council approved a bid to rehabilitate South Palm Avenue at their meeting on January 17, 2017.

The street, called the “worst street in Brawley” by residents, should see work begin by Spring 2017 and be finished before Fall.

The council awarded the bid, to the tune of just over $590,000, to Hazard Construction of San Diego without discussion during a very short meeting. Hazard beat out two other companies for the contract, Aggregate Products, Inc. from Pico Rivera and Hal Hays from Riverside.

“Thank God,” added fellow council member Helen Noriega, who had been publicly advocating for the reconstruction of the road since her first meeting as a council member in 2013.

Complaints about the road itself have reached members of the city council and city staff for almost two decades, however. Tales of destroyed tires and ruined shocks have become part and parcel for area residents.

The funding for the rehabilitation of South Palm Avenue comes partially from federal funds and the local Gas Tax. The federal funds requires a nearly 12% match from the city up to an unspecified amount that the bid covered.

The next process until construction will now begin. A letter awarding the bid to Hazard Construction will be sent to them by the City Clerk on Wednesday and Hazard will be given 10 days to respond for a pre-construction meeting. That meeting will set the schedule for construction which could take up to eight months to fully complete.

“We just wanted some answers to tell people who have been calling us,” said Noriega. All of the other council members, including Mayor Sam Couchman, added that they had received similar phone calls over the years.

The road itself, called a “major collector” for it’s ability to take drivers from other streets in the south part of the city, is also used by several agencies. Those agencies include CalTrans (which has a vehicle maintenance yard adjacent to the road) and Imperial Transit, which uses parts of the street for their main routes throughout the Valley and for the intra-city Gold Line.

