Auditions Begin For Upcoming NoCCA Production Of ‘Beauty And The Beast.”

By Chris Furguson

The North County Coalition of the Arts, or “NoCCA,” hosted several days of auditions for their upcoming musical production, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” at the BUHS Palmer Auditorium from January 3-5, 2017.

Would-be performers had 15 minutes to perform a song and a skit on stage before several people from NoCCA, including the stage manager, dance choreographer and other NoCCA volunteers and staff. Songs could be performed acapella (without accompaniment), with a instrumental track or via an accompanist if sheet music was provided.

“There are so many talented people here,” said Sara Correa, the stage manager for many of NoCCA’s recent productions, including last year’s “The Music Man.”

In addition to Correa, who will act like a director for the production, Lisa Smelser, a dance instructor at “Ooh-la-la Dance & Studios” in Brawley, will act as stage choreographer for the musical.

Other NoCCA staff at the auditions included Executive Director Rudy Robles, who came into the position late last year.

“It’s been going well for us,” added Robles during a break in the auditions. “We should have a full cast in place by the end.”

Performers are judged on several criteria, from appearance to musical ability. Those who are chosen for the production will be brought back for a first cast reading on January 10.

Rehearsals will continue throughout the months of January, February and March, with full tech and costume runthroughs in April. Beauty and the Beast is scheduled to run from May 5-7 at the Palmer Auditorium.

While the musical director is not known at this time, Imperial’s choral director George Scott has taken the role for other performances, including “The Music Man.”

“It’s good to be on the other side of the stage for once,” said Rosmarie Wood, a former executive director at NoCCA who also auditioned for the musical.

Auditions are continuing tonight at the Palmer Auditorium, with potential room for walk-ins at any time.

NoCCA also helps with several other activities in the area and county, including the Brawley First Fridays Art Walks and art classes throughout the year.

