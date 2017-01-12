Annual Morning Of Rodeo Action Hosted By Barbara Worth Brigadettes

By Chris Furguson

The Barbara Worth Brigadettes held their annual “Gymkhana” on the morning of January 7, 2017 at the KD Danch Arena just north of the Spreckels Sugar plant south of Brawley. The annual event, part of the local “KD Danch” series of rodeo events, featured competitions in several age categories in a variety of events.

“We can’t ask for better weather than this,” said Brigadettes representative Kristi Kussmann on the brisk morning. Last year’s event was delayed for a week due to rain that bogged down the dirt in the arena.

Events featured during the morning affair included:

“Keyhole” race, where horses are led through a narrow path and required to turn around in a restricted area before leaving through the same narrow channel.

“Washington Poles,” a slalom-like course through six upright poles over multiple trips. This is better known as “Pole Bending” for rodeo fans.

“Butterfly Race,” a series of weaves and turns that combines pole bending with barrel racing.

“Barrel Racing,” or a race through three barrels in a cloverleaf-like pattern around the arena.

Races and contests continued until the afternoon.

Several dozen local riders, along with their supporters and friends, came to the arena for the competition. The arena is located on the Griggs Shipping property.

Food was also prepared by the local “Sheriff Posse Cooks,” including burritos for breakfast and hamburgers for lunch.

Contestants during the competition included past and current Cattle Call Queens, including current Queen Anne Locher.

The Barbara Worth Brigadettes have been in existence since 1940 and hold several equestrian events throughout the year. The group of “dedicated horse people” celebrated their 75th year in existence in 2015 and ride in most of the major parades in the county.

Competitive rodeo will return to Brawley this weekend when the California High School Rodeo Association District 8 brings their January event to the Cattle Call Rodeo Arena.

