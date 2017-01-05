5th Annual Walk for Life

By Jim Predmore

For the 5th consecutive year, the Real Hope Center, in conjunction with KGBA, held a Sanctity of Life Event at Bucklin Park in El Centro. There were 3000 luminaries placed on the hills of the east area of the park that represented how many babies lose their lives to abortions daily in the United States.

Volunteers from several local churches and other organizations came out to help fill the decorated luminaries with sand and a battery operated candle. The luminaries were then placed in rows covering the hill and making a path for the peaceful and quite walk through the park. WOVEN was on hand to give out free hot dogs to the crowd, which were barbequed by volunteers from Turning Point Men’s Home. The Imperial Valley Coalition for Life was there to recruit volunteers for their new center which will open in a few months.

Prior to the walk, sev eral women got up and gave their testimonies of how abortions had affected their lives and how they had carry the guilt of their decision to have an abortion. They also talk of how they found help by attending abortion recovery weekends that are held at WOVEN and the Real Hope Center.

Real Hope Center volunteers are there to help pregnant women, parenting women and men, and their children to have a wonderful life! They give biblical parenting advice, provide diapers and clothing, and many other resources for families.

The Women of Virtue Empowerment Network (WOVEN) offers faith-based classes for women in parenting, drug & alcohol recovery, and anger management/Domestic violence treatment. They also offer individualized counseling, bible studies, and other opportunities for women to encourage and support each other.

The Imperial Valley Coalition for Life is protecting the Imperial Valley’s MOST precious resource: LIFE! IVCL is a grassroots coalition of businesses and non-profit organizations in the Imperial Valley standing for the dignity of all human life from conception to natural death.

