Steppling Art Gallery Hosts “Red” Exhibit From Artist Adrian Pereda Vidal

By Alfredo Guzman

“Red” is an art exhibition created by artist Adrian Pereda Vidal and curated by Alejandro Espinoza and Luis G. Hernandez. The Exhibition is currently on display at the Steppling Art Gallery on the SDSU-IV Campus in Calexico.

The exhibition will stay up until Dec 2nd. Gallery hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5:30-8PM and by appointment, through Dec 2nd. For additional information you can go online and visit their Facebook page .

The exhibition uses the gallery space like a giant microscope to examine the word “red” in English and Spanish. The artist goes above and beyond to be understood and try to make an educated connection with the viewer.

Through using multiple mediums such as a booklet, the video installation acts as a power point of the information found in the booklet and the exhibition itself.

Like a kaleidoscope, overlaying different perspectives of a single theme, the gallery space is also cleverly used as an analog of the U.S Mexico Border divided North/South by dominant language when one steps across to either side.

The artist challenges the viewer to observe how language changes meaning and how that in turn can create different cultures and people. Contemporary art exhibitions in general have a tendency to come across as aloof and indifferent concerning whether they are understood by the public. It is greatly appreciated that the artist took care to accommodate the viewer in getting their point across. The exhibition is multifaceted, intellectual, and dense. Anyone who takes the time to view the artwork on it’s own terms will come away enlightened.

Accompanying the art exhibition is a booklet that helps inform the viewer about the artwork. The booklet opens with “On his first solo exhibition, Adrian Pereda Vidal looks upon a multidisciplinary sensorial experience, combining paintings, video and a series of ceramic pieces displayed with the purpose of being touched by the spectator. Alluding to three different plays on the word “red” (red as in color, red as in network, and the transition between languages and the semantic universe generated by the physical experience of ‘touching’ works of art), the artist invites us to integrate ourselves in a game of meanings/senses to locate links between the visible, the tactile and the languages that multiply meanings.” The very same explanation is delivered on the same page of the booklet in Spanish, divided by a simple horizontal line which acts like a border dividing English and Spanish throughout the booklet.

This echoes how the video artwork in the middle of the gallery space is divided by a horizontal border line into North/South or English/Spanish. The red paintings on the North side of the video installation are meant to be looked at and have English titles. While Spanish explanations of the ceramic sculpture artworks are on the South side of the video artwork which have titles such as “Tocame con delicadeza”/Touch Me Gently” that invite the viewer to touch the artwork.

Different people will take away different meanings from the exhibition depending on what languages they are fluent in, their experience in decoding works of art, and the amount of time and effort they are willing to put into understanding the exhibition. Though, anyone who simply takes a casual look around the gallery can appreciate the beauty of the artworks and the obvious care that went into displaying them.

Adrian Pereda Vidal stated that, “This (the exhibition) is very personal to me. I want to communicate to people what it’s like for a bilingual person to look at the world. So, I picked the word ‘red’, that sounds the same in Spanish and English but has different meanings.” “Red” will be up at the Steppling Art Gallery until Dec. 2nd.

