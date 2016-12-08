Sam Couchman Takes Over As Newest Brawley Mayor

By Chris Furguson

The Brawley City Council held a special meeting on the afternoon of Thursday, December 1, 2016 at the Brawley Public Library to conduct a mostly ceremonial change of leadership during their annual post election changeover meeting.

Replacing Donnie Wharton as Mayor of the city of Brawley is former Mayor Sam Couchman, the previous Mayor Pro-Tempore for the city, while assuming the back-up role was council member Helen Noriega. This will be Couchman’s second time as Mayor, his first being in 2012.

In his first remarks as Mayor, Couchman promised to continue the work of his predecessor, thanked city staff for their hard work in keeping the city running and thanked his family for their support. Couchman was joined by his wife, Wanda.

Couchman takes over as Brawley’s Mayor after a year of ups and downs for the city, which includes the loss of key city personnel and the start of several projects in the city.

Among Wharton’s many accomplishments during his year-long term was the potential reopening of the One World Beef Plant and the long awaited start of reconstruction at Alyce Gereaux Park.

In their thanks to Wharton, the city gave Wharton a plaque with a ceremonial gavel thanking him for his year, along with a vase of flowers for his wife, Suzy, and a binder full of clippings of his year in office. Wharton was also awarded several certificates and proclamations from the offices of Congressman Juan Vargas, State Senator Ben Hueso and Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, all of whom sent their local representatives to the meeting.

In his final remarks as Mayor, Wharton also mentioned his family, who couldn’t attend the ceremony for several reasons, by saying that “it was a special occasion when we can get every one together.”

Wharton’s wife, Suzy, was tending to her ill father in San Diego while sons Donald and Hunter were both finishing classes before the holidays. Donald, an officer with the United States Air Force, was busy attending flight school classes in Texas while Hunter was finishing his semester at UC Davis.

Wharton has three more years in his current term, having won his election to the city council in 2015. Wharton had taken over the position from Ryan Kelley in 2012 when Kelley successfully campaigned for County Supervisor.

