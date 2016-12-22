Pioneers Hospital Staff Delivers Pajamas To Brawley Boys & Girls Club

By Chris Furguson

Staff members at Pioneers Memorial Hospital spent part of their afternoon at the Brawley Boys & Girls Club on Friday, December 16, 2016 delivering free pajamas to several lucky kids.

The giveaway, organized in part by PMH Human Resources Director Silvia Salazar, collected paid for pajamas and other sleepwear in order to help children battle the cold winter temperatures at night.

“If you get too cold, you get sick,” said the hospital’s staff during the giveaway.

This was the first time the hospital collected pajamas for the kids at the Boys and Girls club, which gives Brawley’s young children a place to do activities after school.

“Every year, we donate to the Toys for Tots program,” said Salazar. “This time around, we wanted to make sure our donations stayed local.”

All told, over 70 pairs of pajamas were collected for the giveaway, with around 50 being handed out to eager children at the club. Kids were organized by their genders and sizes and lined up accordingly, choosing from the many styles and designs of the clothes.

“We exceeded our goal,” said Salazar after the giveaway. “We were hoping to collect around 52 this time around.”

Shouts of “Thank You” from the children could be heard throughout the building as

the giveaway went on. Boys & Girls Club president Misty Lee, along with her Brawley staff, also thanked Pioneers staff for the giveaway.

Prior to the pajamas, the Boys & Girls Club children were working on gingerbread houses.

Hospital staffers began collecting the pajamas, most of which were newly purchased at area mega marts, just after Thanksgiving. Salazar also said that the remaining sets of pajamas will go to the pediatrics department or will be part of upcoming giveaways.

The Boys & Girls Club has been busy within the Imperial Valley this holiday season, being on the giving and receiving end of several events. Recently, several bicycles donated by the IV Velo Club were given away to kids at both the Brawley and Holtville Boys & Girls Clubs.

An upcoming fundraising event for the club, the 5th annual Produce Gala and Saladero Contest, will take place at the Imperial Palms Resort on February 10, 2017. The group’s other major fundraiser is a Combo Auction in October.

