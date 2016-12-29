One World Beef Begins Production At Brawley Processing Plant

By Chris Furguson

The Brawley City Council heard some welcoming news from One World Beef about the opening of their beef processing plant at their meeting on December 20, 2016.

“We’re happy to be back in business,” said One World Beef CEO Eric Brandt during the public comments portion of the meeting. The plant is currently running on a temporary business license issued by the city after an inspection on November 22.

Currently, the plant has hired around 150 workers and has been in beef production for around a month.

The council had lots of positive news to give to OWB as well, including the observation that they haven’t heard any complaints about the expected odors from the facility.

Shipments of Brandt Beef have already been sent and delivered to customers local, national and international.

“We’re proud to offer this high quality product to our customers,” said Brandt.

It’s not known at this time what the impact on the price of beef will be with the plant’s opening.

The 150 workers is just a fraction of the employees hired by National Beef when they ran the beef plant in 2014. At the time of closure, the Liberal, Kansas based company employed nearly 1,500 workers at the plant.

Various reasons, including a $3.75 million fee for a decade’s worth wastewater code violations, led to the plant’s closure in 2014. One World Beef announced their intentions to purchase the plant in mid-2015 and finalized the purchase earlier this year.

In other Brawley news…

•A special informational meeting concerning several topics around the city of Brawley will be held on January 5, 2017 at the Del Rio Branch Library.

The informational meeting was announced by Jose Angel, the executive director of the regional Water Board. Angel attended the Brawley Council’s meeting on December 20, 2016 to make the announcement

Two of the topics discussed will be a permit for the beef plant and the rescinding of a cease and desist order the board issued to the city in 2008.

While both items are important to the city, the cease and desist letter means that the city has created their wastewater pre-treatment program to the satisfaction of the board and their staff and will no longer violate federal guidelines.

• Longtime police officer Arnold Valdez was honored for thirty years of service to the city of Brawley at the meeting on December 20, 2016.

Valdez served twice as a School Resource Officer at Brawley Union High School.

“The first person I met in Imperial County was Officer Valdez,” said Interim Police Chief Michael Crankshaw. “He helped convince me that this would be a good place to be.”

Valdez was joined by several members of his family and several Brawley police officers

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

