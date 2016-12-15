New Council Sworn In, Real Named Calexico Mayor

By Mario Conde

A new City Council was sworn in Calexico last week starting a new direction for the city the next few years.

In special meeting held on December 8th, Lewis Pacheco, Jesus Eduardo Escobar and Bill Hodge took oath office. This concluded a very active election season where fourteen candidates ran for Calexico City Council making it the largest election in recent years. Leaving the council were John Moreno, Luis Castro, and Joong Kim after being there for more than one term in office.

In his outgoing remarks, John Moreno thanked his family and friends for their support during his two terms but wished he could have left Calexico in a better position.

“I will not miss the late meetings and the bickering but I will miss the people and the employees of the city,” Moreno said. “I hope that with this new council Calexico can have a better tomorrow and that this city of immigrants and underdogs will be the best it can be.”

Joong Kim said in his final remarks that the new council will have a tough time ahead of them but wished them the best of luck. Kim remembered the overspending thanks to the bad practices of previous administration.

“The majority of the council members ignored the warning signs of the financial problems and we had budgets that were not accurate. Time to clean up city hall and hope the new council members pay attention to the finances and what happened to the money and do an audit.”

Outgoing Mayor Luis Castro thanked the community for his eight year and said it was an honor to serve the residents of the City of Calexico but now plans to spend more time with his family and grand children.

“I will miss this position but I will continue serving the community because this is where I live and Calexico is a great city to live.” Castro said.

The newly elected council voted Armando “Mandy” Real as the new Mayor and Maritza Hurtado as Mayor Pro Tem.

Mayor Armando Real said in his opening remarks that its time to turn the page and move Calexico forward.

“We need to work together because we have tough times ahead of us. We need to come together and accept each other. We need to look out for the 40,000 residents and bring Calexico back to its glory days like in the ’70 and ’80s when businesses were booming.” Mayor Real said and added that the city needs to attract more businesses and create more tax revenue.

“The time has come to roll out the red carpet and bring in big businesses, small businesses, and any business to create tax money so that we don’t have to be in positions to have pay cuts that are affecting our employees.” Mayor Real said.

