Moreno Jr. High Warns Against “Backpack Challenge”

By Mario Conde

Willie Moreno Junior High School in Calexico is warning the community about a new trend that is a danger to the safety of the students.

Social media trends have become a phenomenon in recent years and motivated people to imitate the trends for a short period of time until its popularity dies down. In recent weeks there has been a new trend on social media that is causing concern among parents and schools districts.

For this reason, William Moreno Junior High School in Calexico released a letter to parents about what they described as an “alarming and dangerous trend” making rounds on social media that is called the “Backpack Challenge.”

The Backpack Challenge involves one person running through the middle of a ‘corridor’ of people holding bags. As the participant runs the gauntlet to try and make it to the end, those in the line swing their backpacks in an attempt to knock the person to the floor. The event is recorded and uploaded to social media.

“This is a particular troublesome and dangerous activity because students’ backpacks are generally full of heavy textbooks that when hurdled can cause series injuries,” said Mariano Velez, Willie Moreno Principal. “Participation in this activity can result in minor injuries, such as bruising and concussions including broken bones, and possibly even death.”

Velez said in the letter that this activity is in violation of the school and district policy as well as a violation of California Education Code regarding student conduct and well being.

“It is an act of physical assault, and any student who participates in this activity will be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including suspension recommendation for expulsion and contract with law enforcement,” Velez stated in the letter.

The school principal asked parents to talk to their children about the dangers of participating in this social media challenge.

