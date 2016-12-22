Moreno Band Performs Holiday Concert

By Mario Conde

Band students performed their Christmas concert in Willie Moreno Junior High before their parents and teachers.

Last Thursday, December 15, students from Mains Elementary, Blanche Charles, Kennedy Gardens, and Rockwood participated in the band concert that they had been preparing for over a month. Willie Moreno band played Christmas songs along with the elementary students to celebrate the season and to display the musical skills they have learned through the first half of the school year.

Band teacher Adam Marquez said that he had been working with the students reading music and pushing their skills to learn as many songs as they could.

“I worked with them since elementary all the way to junior high and its impressive to watch them not knowing what music is to understanding the theory and now being able to play before an audience tonight,” Marquez said.

The Willie Moreno Marching Band has a big year ahead as they were selected to be part of the Disney Performing Arts Onstage. They will travel to Anaheim and will be recording in a professional studio at Disneyland. Disney Youth Programs are designed to engage young minds and show students the path to making dream reality and have hands-on learning to unlock student potential. The Aztec Marching Band auditioned by recording a video and was submitted to Disney. A month later, Willie Moreno received the good news that they were selected to participate in the school program.

“The cool thing about this is that the kids will get to be in a professional recording studio and a Disney conductor, someone who writes for Disney and conducted on movies, will be coaching the kids with a couple of songs,” Marquez said.

Willie Moreno Principal Mariano Velez said to be excited for the band students going to Disney to learn more about music and be trained in new music avenues.

“I’m very proud of our students and this opportunity we have. Mr. Marquez is a great teacher and is helping our students shine,” Velez said.

Velez said that they will be fundraising for the trip and the target is to raise $5,000 to cover all expenses. Anyone interested in donating for the trip can contact Principal Mariano Velez at 760-768-3960.

