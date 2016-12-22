More Than A Holiday Decoration: The History Of Poinsettias

By Sabrina Alvarado

While considered more of a Christmas decoration that blooms abundantly and vigorously in the winter, there is a significant amount of history to the Poinsettia plant.

Poinsettias hail from the southern parts of Mexico known as “Taxco de Alarcon.” The ancient Aztecs used the flower for practical purposes, such as dye for clothes that gives off a purple extract and its milk-like sap for curing fevers.

The plant later became famous in America thanks to a man named Joel Roberts Poinsett, who was the first U.S. Ambassador to Mexico in 1825. While visiting Taxco, Poinsett became very intrigued by the flower and sent some plants back to his plantations in South Carolina where he also kept greenhouses.

Poinsett would send some of the plants to friends with botanical gardens. One of those friends, John Bartram of Philadelphia, showed the flowers to plants-man Robert Buist.

Buist then became the first person to sell poinsettias under their Latin name, Euphorbia Pulchermia.

The plant did not become known as “Poinsettias” until the mid-1830’s to recognize Poinsett as their discoverer. Congress later honored Poinsett by naming December 12 “National Poinsettia Day” to commemorate the date of his death in 1851.

Additionally, there is an old Mexican legend about how Poinsettias and Christmas come together.

A young girl named Pepita, down in southern Mexico, had no gift to give baby Jesus on Christmas Eve. Her cousin Pedro urged her that any gift would be presentable in His eyes.

Pepita did not want to go empty handed, so she grew courage and picked a bouquet of weeds from the side of the road. With a bit of embarrassment, but mostly humility, Pepita entered the chapel and made her way to the altar.

As she knelt at the nativity scene and placed her bouquet, the weeds blossomed into dazzling, red flowers. All who saw believed it to be a Christmas miracle.

From then on, the flowers were known as “Flores de Noche Buena,” or “Flowers of the Holy Night.” Thus, the legend of the poinsettias was born, since they bloom each year during the Christmas season.

