Mexicali And Calexico Mayors Meet To Discuss Cooperation

By Mario Conde

Calexico Mayor Armando Real met with the Mexicali Mayor, Gustavo Sanchez, Tuesday morning in an effort to begin a new relationship with Mexicali.

The meeting took place the morning of Tuesday, December 20, at Palacio Municipal in Mexicali where Calexico Mayor Armando “Mandy” Real , Councilman Jesus Eduardo Escobar, and City Manager Armando Villa met with Mayor Sanchez to discuss binational issues and see how both cities can work closely together.

Real said that Mexicali and Calexico are facing to similar financial challenges but Mayor Sanchez is looking to have more communication with the CBP and other federal agencies with the help of the City of Calexico.

“Mayor Sanchez is more than willing to open a line of communication with us and work on issues like the long border wait times that are affecting both economies,” Mayor Real said.

Another point of agreement by both mayors is to renew and update the sister cities’ agreement that was signed in 1982 by then Calexico Mayor Fernando “Nene” Torres and then-mayor of Mexicali, Enrique Martinez Palomera. It was agreed that Mayor Sanchez would come to the January 11th Calexico City Council to sign a new agreement between the sister cities that would reflect a 21st Century relationship between the neighboring cities.

“We agreed to have an open door policy with each other and work closely and have joint meetings between our city councils,” Mayor Real stated.

Councilman Jesus Eduardo Escobar said he was happy with the results of the meeting and that the key for a successful relationship is to follow up and strengthen the friendship both cities have had for over 100 years.

“We spoke about various topics but one we agreed to tackle is the long border wait times that are affecting our air quality,” Escobar said. “There is so much that we can accomplish if we have a close relationship.”

Mayor Sanchez is no stranger to the Imperial Valley. Last October, Sanchez visited the Imperial County Board of Supervisors to establish a relationship with the board. Sanchez has made a commitment to work closely with Imperial Valley elected officials.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

