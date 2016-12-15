California Lions Club Group Sponsors Eyeglass Giveaway In Imperial

By Chris Furguson

California Lions Friends In Sight, a state-based group of volunteers with associated with California Lions Club, hosted a special giveaway of recycled and refurbished eyeglasses on the weekend of December 10 and 11, 2016 at Veterans Hall in Imperial. Part of the giveaway coincided with the annual Christmas in a Small Town in Imperial, but was a separate event from the festival.

More than 16,000 free pairs of previously owned glasses collected by the charity were available for a variety of prescriptions, along with free professional eye exams and checks for potentially dangerous vision-related diseases. All of the donated glasses were collected from a variety of drop-off points throughout Southern California.

Once collected, all of the eyeglasses are cleaned, sterilized and verified before being placed in a box with similar prescriptions.

Those in need of new glasses spent upwards of an hour getting their eyes checked, starting with a basic eye exam to determine shape and prescription, along with having a professional check for disease before getting their prescriptions filled. however, those who arrive earlier in the day are served much faster.

While the listed start time was at 8 am, patients were being served as early as 7:30. According to local Lions club members, the early start was mostly attributed to housing the organization’s volunteers in a hotel the night before rather than having them travel from their base in the morning.

“We usually have a long line at these things,” said Pat Dundas, a representative of CLFIS. “Just because we say we’re ending at a certain time, it doesn’t mean we’re finished!”

The giveaway is part of the club’s overall mission to prevent vision loss and blindness.

“Friends In Sight” had previously been focused on delivering glasses and checking glasses in Northern Mexico, when they were named “Friends Across the Border,” before their efforts expanded to the poorer parts of Southern California.

In January 2010, the effort was split from the Lions Club itself to better fulfill the group’s mission to fight preventable blindness.

