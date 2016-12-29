Calexico Year In Review: New Blood Comes To Council

By Mario Conde

Once again, it was an election year in Calexico, but also a year of many changes and activities around the city.

January to April

Norma Aguilar was appointed to the Calexico School Board after Letty Zuno resigned from the board. Aguilar previously served on the board and served four years as a Trustee.

Calexico Finance team report to the City Council that there was a $6 million overspent in the General Fund. During the 2014-15 Fiscal Year, the council approved a balanced budget but overspent $4 million and double counted Measure “H” funds twice. Consultant Susan Meyer said $4.7 million were excess of expenditures over revenues, half of that was due to the double counting of Measure “H” revenues; $2 million overspending over revenues and $1 million was done on police investigations.

Imperial County loses Essential Air Services when SeaPort Airlines filed for bankruptcy. Imperial County goes on to bid and recommend Boutique Airlines. However, After a month deliberation by the Department of Transportation, Mokulele Airlines to provide Essential Air Service in Imperial Valley, for the two-year term from May 1, 2016, through April 30, 2018. Mokulele will provide 24 nonstop round trips per week to Los Angeles International Airport, using 9-seat Cessna Grand Caravan 208-B or 208-EX aircraft, at an annual subsidy rate of $2,440,634.

The Calexico City Council voted to authorize the City Manager to seek proposals for a water rate study. Interim City Manager Nick Fenley stated in his report to the City Council that in order to responsibly consider a change to the current water rate structure, a water rate study need to be conducted. Fenley said that the primary objective of the study is to analyze different rate structures and charges with attention to fiscal stability, equity, water conservation, storm water management, and other management practices. Currently, the city charges $43.98 for water, $38 for sewer, and $18.73 for solid waste. The water rates have not gone up in Calexico since the 2008-2009 Fiscal Year.

The Margarita De Necochea Bulldog Aquatic Center opened at Calexico High School after six years of not having a swimming pool.

May to August

A vote of no confidence was given to the Director of Social Services, Peggy Price, by a group of county employees citing low morale and a hostile environment. The issue was resolved later by having the County adopt a master plan for the county.

The Calexico City Council approved releasing of $3 million Measure H Bonds for the new Calexico High School Swimming pool project.

The Calexico Planning Commission approved Conditional Use Permit for the construction of a convenience store, car wash and gas station at Gran Plaza Outlets. An application for a conditional use permit was submitted to the city for consideration to allow the operation of a convenience store with 18 fueling stations on 1.45 acres within the Gran Plaza Outlet parcel. The City requires issuance of a Conditional Use Permit for the establishment and use of fueling pump stations.

The 25th Annual Mariachi Festival took place this year with a weeklong event culminating with the concert at the San Juan Diego Parish Hall.

The Department of Justice released the assessment of the Calexico Police Department last week as part of its collaborative review process. The first phase of this review, the initial assessment, identified 94 key findings that showed significant deficiencies in nearly every operational area of the department. Key areas of concern include the department’s instability in leadership, lack of commitment to fund improvements to the department, lack of supervision and accountability, and the absence of community policing practices. The assessment further identified deficiencies in Internal Affairs, no early intervention practices, criminal investigations lacking basic controls and oversight, patrol operations lacking resources and coordination, and no crime analysis information sharing internally nor externally.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved a submittal of a co-application of an Economic Development Administration grant for City of Calexico aimed for widening of Second Street. On June 20, the City of Calexico requested the assistance of the County of Imperial to submit an application as co-applicant with the City of Calexico to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration, in the amount of $3 million for off-site infrastructure improvements located in the right-of-way of the City of Calexico (West Second Street). The City Council of the City of Calexico has also requested that the County of Imperial act as the lead agency for the EDA grant application. The proposed off-site infrastructure improvements are estimated to be at $6 million. If successful, the $3 million of the off-site improvements will funded by this U.S. EDA grant. The proposed project will assist in the expansion of the current Gran Plaza and assist with the development of the new Gran Plaza Power Center which together will generate sales tax revenue and expand employment opportunities.

Luis Castro becomes the Mayor of Calexico in July taking over the mayorship from Councilman Joong Kim.

September to December

A group of African refugees arrived at the Calexico Port of Entry Friday morning trying to cross to the United States. Mexicali and Calexico residents that cross everyday were surprised to see a large group of Haiti and Africa nationals stationed in Mexicali and asking for temporary visas to and cross to the other side. Mexicali officials counted 185 people that arrived in Mexico through the Mexican State of Chiapas and some of them traveled all the way from South America to the Calexico and San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Ramon Ayala gave a concert in Calexico at Gran Plaza Outlets as part of the festivities of Mexican Independence Day.

Fourteen candidates file for Calexico City Council making it the largest number of candidates running for that office in more than a decade.

Mexican Consulate in Calexico begins another Binational Health Week as the consulate begins another year collaborating with agencies in both sides of the border.

The Calexico City Council approved a Letter of Understanding with the Calexico Municipal Employees Association. The Letter of Understanding was reached between the employees union and the city in light of a pending budget shortfall for the fiscal year 2016 through 2017, the parties agreed to the following fiscal concessions: Suspension of the 9/80 work week through the term of the Agreement Fiscal Impact-as of the first pay period following the adoption of the LOU, the parties agree that the Association members shall not work a 9/80 schedule for the term of the agreement. In lieu of the suspension of the 9/80 work week, the City will adopt a five day, 8-hour-day work week with a single furlough day each bi-weekly pay period. Also agreed that the parties agree that the Association members will pick up their individual CalPERS contribution at 7% and will contribute with 20% of health premiums.

Hollywood Actor and Calexico native Enrique Castillo visited SDSU to promote his book and was inducted to the artist wall at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center.

Calexico City Council has three new members as Lewis Pacheco, Jesus Escobar, and Bill Hodge were elected to City Council. At the School Board, Enrique Alvarado, Michael Castillo, and Ciro Calderon were elected as trustees.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

