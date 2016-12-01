Calexico Tree Lighting Tonight At City Hall

By Sabrina Alvarado

A rather jolly event will take place in Calexico on Thursday December 1st, outside of City Hall, which is the “City of Calexico Holiday Tree Lighting Street Festival” to kick off the start of the holiday season. The event will take place from 5:30 pm to 8:00pm.

This yearly event will consist of a 20ft Christmas tree being lit up at 7pm sharp where the mayor, Luis Castro, counts down for the tree to be displayed for the whole community. This is a free event and raffle tickets will be given to everyone who comes. Santa Claus will award those good boys and girls whose names are drawn, and be given a free gift.

Toys have been donated by generous sponsors as well as three bicycles, and even a television. The raffle goes for both adults and children, for everyone is eligible for a prize. Food vendors such as the Neighborhood Market and the Hawaiian Shaved Ice will be attending to offer their services.

This is the second year where the event is taking place outside, rather inside to accommodate as many people as possible. There are two Christmas trees: one inside and one outside. The trees were voluntarily decorated by Ms. Rendon and some of her students from Enrique Camarena Jr. High.

Along with all the generosity, the event will hold two special performances by the CHS Marching band and Drumline, as well as the Enrique Camarena Jr. band. The city council, city manager, and other members of city hall encourage citizens to come out and take part.

As Mayor Castro would like to add, “It is a great joy for the community to come together for the holiday season.” Stop by and don’t leave Santa with all his presents.

