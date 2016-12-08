Calexico Starts Holiday Season With Tree Lighting

By Sabrina Alvarado

The City of Calexico hosted their annual tree lighting festival last Thursday evening, filling its citizens with the merriment of Christmas. The event took place right outside of City Hall where the street was closed off to make room for everyone who attended.

The 20 foot Christmas tree that stands on top of the City Hall building was finally lit to kick off the holiday season in Calexico. It brought the Christmas spirit to the city’s children and families.

The CHS Marching Band and Drumline gave outstanding performances as they entertained the crowd with holiday songs and crazy choreography. Food Vendors such as the Hawaiian Shaved Ice and the Neighborhood Market offered their services to the crowd as well. The first 100 to show up were given free tacos and kettle corn.

Bystander and also a city employee, Gabby Garcia, enjoyed her time at the event and shared the enjoyment and excitement with those around her. Garcia says, “I would definitely come again, and recommend more people to come.

