Calexico National Guard Armory Building Finally Demolished

By Mario Conde

The old National Guard Armory that sat at the corner of Harold Avenue and Sheridan Street has been demolished and is being replaced by a future project.

Demolition began a few weeks ago for the Calexico National Armory Guard. The city believes the best usage for the property would be to demolish the building and combine the Armory building and Heber Park. Combining both areas would total approximately 200,000 square feet, which the city is considering to be used as a potential skateboard park, enclosed multipurpose area, baseball diamond, and soccer field which multi-usages could be utilized at the same time.

In May 2015, the City of Calexico was awarded a $593,925.00 grant from the State of California Department of Housing and Community Development under Housing-Related Parks Program for the rehabilitation of Heber Park and Rockwood Plaza Park. Heber Park would have the replacement and installation of playground equipment, canopy, safety surfacing, trash receptacles, benches, and improvements to the restroom.

The Armory building, which sat on a 90,000 square foot lot was once utilized as the Armory by the National Guard as well as a Community Center. Since then, the building has been vacant and with time it deteriorated. Needing major renovation, the concrete foundation was separated from the structural footing. The interior concrete slab needed to be removed and a new slab poured. Plumbing and electrical would need to be completely redone as well as the kitchen. The roof structure and covering were removed due to asbestos and lead base paint; a new roof structure would have to be redesigned and reconstructed, and building would be have to meet the new title 24 energy code.

The Armory closed in 2001 and the city was able to purchase the property thanks to the support of the State Assembly.

There have been several projects proposed for the armory that included a new recreation center, affordable housing units, and a senior retirement center.

The company Elms Equipment Rental, Inc. won the bid to demolish the structure at $164,241, which council approved at the regular meeting on July 7, 2015.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

