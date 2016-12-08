Calexico Hosts Farm Workers Breakfast

By Mario Conde

The 37th Annual Farm Workers Breakfast last Friday, December 2nd morning honored once again the men and women that work in the fields.

It was a very cold morning as volunteers from all over the Imperial Valley prepared to serve meals to the 3,000 farm workers that came to the annual breakfast. The farm workers breakfast started in 1970 with a simple coffee and donuts and has grown to a big event that includes various agencies through the Imperial County.

The breakfast consisted of tamales, beans, rice, coffee, milk, and orange juice that were given to the thousands that attended the event. Farm workers lined up around midnight at the EDD office on Heber Avenue in Calexico and waited to get in line to get their food.

One of the founders of this event is Calexico resident Loli Torres who helped start this event. Torres said that it is important to recognize the people that help put food on the table.

“When we started we gave out sweet bread and coffee and now it’s a big event and I hope it keeps growing because agriculture will always be here,” Torres said.

During the opening remarks, Mayor Luis Castro thanked the farm workers for their hard work and remembered how his family owned a restaurant that served them in the early hours of the morning.

“It’s a privilege for me to honor the workers of this valley that bring our produce and we need to acknowledge that they wake up early and work every day. We are blessed that our valley is rich in agriculture and the least we can do for them is give them a breakfast and say thank you,” Mayor Castro said.

The event was sponsored by the EDD, Center for Employment Training, Farm Worker Services Coalition of Imperial County, the city of Calexico, the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico and the Calexico Chamber of Commerce with various sponsors that mostly include local farmers.

According to the National Center of Farmworker Health, migrant farm labor supports the 28 billion dollar fruit and vegetable industry in the U.S. In 2006, the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that of the three million people working in the agricultural industry, one million of them were hired farm workers. Some studies have noted an increase in the farm worker population over the last decade, and the presence of farm workers has been shown to increase the overall economic output of the regions in which they work.

