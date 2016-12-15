Calexico High Theatre Company Premieres “Surreal Ordeals”

By Sabrina Alvarado

The CHS Theatre Company exhibited their production, “Surreal Ordeals” this weekend, December 10th and 11th, having two shows each day. The production consisted of five different plays written, directed, acted, and produced by CHS students alone.

For the past three months, the students have been working on this production, day after day, spending hours after school and even on weekends to give their finest to the community. Not only is it hard work, but the students find a way to enjoy and express themselves through the arts and grow connections with each other.

Actress, director, and vice president of the club, Leticia Reyes, says her favorite part about the company is “the freedom and liberty given to express oneself.” Leticia and everyone else part of the company, asks for more community support. Reyes adds, “There’s so much effort and work put into it. Don’t just buy the ticket, show up.”

The company is advised by CHS teacher Mr. Carlos Alvarado Chavarin, Robert Gonzalez, and Anna Karen Lucero. Each of the three advisors come together and bring something different to the company for the students to be their best.

Co-advisor Robert Gonzalez, drives from Los Angeles to Calexico as much as he can to contribute to the company. His motivation for doing so is “being able to see the growth” in the students and their work.

Pursuing his career in the arts, Robert brings the students advice from what he learns himself. “I don’t see myself as an advisor; I come to share my experience as raw as I can. I know this is where I’m supposed to be.” says Gonzalez.

Having completed five productions, the company only gets stronger and are getting ready for their next show in the spring. Advisor, Mr. Alvarado Chavarin says, “I feel optimistic for our next production because I’ve seen such a growth in the members. Every time there is a production, we expect to do it bigger and better and the members have shown they are up for the challenge.”

Advisors agree that students felt nervous before shows and sometimes even doubted themselves during rehearsals. However, they continue to keep working at it because they feel its “worth it.”

After seeing the performances, Ms. Lucero complements “I feel so proud of my students and it is more evident that all their hard work paid off.”

The company still asks for more community support, because after all Gonzalez says, “this is a rare thing in Calexico.” The company started off with no money from the school, and no auditorium to work in. Now the company can rehearse and perform at the Rodney Auditorium, and has some help from the ASSET’s program.

The CHS Theatre Company has grown into a family and the advisors could not be more proud and care so much about their students. They will help each other on their journey.

“Every day they teach me something new and make me feel proud to advise them,” says Lucero. Gonzalez also stresses, “The best thing is being able to create art where there is none.”

