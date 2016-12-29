Brawley Year In Review: Beef Plant Ready For Business!

By Chris Furguson

With another year gone, we take our look at the year that was 2016 for the communities around the Imperial Valley. Here, we will focus on the areas of Imperial County north of Interstate 8.

January –

• Jesus “Jack” Terrazas takes over as Chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, replacing Ryan E. Kelley in the role. Among Kelley’s accomplishments was the end of a lawsuit between the Imperial Irrigation District and the County over the Quantification Settlement Agreement.

• The 15th annual Imperial Valley Joint Chambers Business Showcase takes place at the I.V. Expo, drawing several thousand residents and snowbirds to the gathering. This year’s showcase takes place at the Barbara Worth Country Club on January 14th.

• Aviation Day in Imperial draws several thousand patrons to the Imperial County Municipal Airport just south of town. Included in the activities were meetings with the Blue Angels Navy Flight Demonstration Team and flights for children by local pilots.

• Brawley council members and Planning Commissioners are evenly split on the issue of permitting medical marijuana dispensaries in the city after a workshop at the Lions Center. Potential tie-breaking votes were not in attendance during the workshop.

February –

• Brawley’s City Council chooses to appoint Finance Director Ruby Walla to the position of City Treasurer until the November 2017 elections. The previous Treasurer, Miguel Miranda, passed away suddenly in December 2015.

• The Brawley Wildcats Wrestling Team earns their 17th straight CIF-San Diego Section Divisional title at the Division 3 Dual Meet championships at Mira Mesa High School. In a season plagued by injuries and illnesses, the finals were also moved to a “neutral” site as many San Diego teams were complaining about the trip to Imperial County.

• The latest California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta begins with the theme of “Hay Bales and Cow Tales.” The ten-day affair includes tributes to the Beatles, ZZ Top, and Willie Nelson along with High School Madness and the junior Livestock show.

• Brawley Mayor Donald Wharton speaks about the business potential during the annual Brawley Mayor’s Breakfast at the Stockmen’s Club.

March –

• The United States’ Navy Flight Demonstration Team, better known as the “Blue Angels,” perform their annual show at the NAF El Centro base in Seeley. The show draws tens of thousands to the county every year.

• Yasmin Arellano, the Brawley City Engineer, leaves the city for a deputy position in El Cajon, California. Arellano, a former resident of Calexico, had been with the city since 2000 and the City Engineer since 2003.

• The Federal Aviation Administration selects Mokulele Airlines as the official Essential Air Services provider for the Imperial County Airport. Mokulele

• Brawley Union High School mourns the loss of custodian Carl Platt after a crash in Calexico killed Platt, his fiancee and their daughter. Platt, a custodian at the campus, was a fixture at many BUHS sports events during his time at the school.

April –

• Rehearsals for “The Music Man” are held at the Palmer Auditorium, the first major use of the facility at BUHS since an earthquakes cluster in August 2012 damaged and closed the building. The production is being sponsored by the North County Coalition of the Arts.

• Thousands of Imperial Valley residents gather at El Centro’s Bucklin Park for the 37th annual Children’s Fair. The annual event, hosted by the Imperial Valley Child Abuse Center, included a mascot parade among hours of activities over three different stages.

• Knokx Pro Wrestling, a touring group of wrestlers based in Sun Valley, California, returned to Brawley’s Lion Center bringing WWE Hall of Fame inductee “Rikishi” Fatu. Earlier in the month, rapper Snoop Dogg performed a DJ Concert at the Inferno Restaurant on the Plaza.

• Pioneers Memorial Hospital becomes an affiliate of the Scripps Healthcare Network, the first expansion for the network outside of San Diego County. The agreement provides additional services for residents of Imperial County that would otherwise not be available.

May –

• The Hidalgo Society in Brawley hosted the first “Imperial Valley Spring/Summer Fashion Show.” The event included several booths from area fashion vendors and a show of volunteers wearing the creations of local seamstresses.

• A groundbreaking for a $20 million expansion of the Imperial County Jail was held behind the detention facility. The event was attended by county supervisors and officials from every Valley city.

• Brawley High School’s Swim Team dominates the rest of Imperial Valley during their League finals swim meet at the Lions Center Pool. More than 200 swimmers from the Valley’s high schools came to the meet.

• Brawley’s Pop Warner football program unofficially begins with a “Conditioning Day” at Ed Soto Field at Volunteer Park. The afternoon affair helps prepare kids and parents for some of the issues with the upcoming summer practices.

June –

• A spur-of-the-moment visit by Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton draws several hundred people to the Barcelona Events Center in El Centro. Clinton’s remarks were preceded by Congressional representative Juan Vargas.

• Three young boxers from Sparta Gym in El Centro raised money for travel expenses to the Junior Olympics tournament in Dallas, Texas. The boxers were Angel Munoz, Roxana Ortiz, Yahaira Valenzuela and Aidyl Cardenas.

• The Presidential Primary election in June led to two major run-offs for November. Erik Ortega and Daniel Romero faced off for the IID Director Seat 4 while Luis Plancarte and Cheryl Viegas-Walker were opponents for the Supervisors District 3 chair.

• Over 2000 students from Imperial Valley high schools graduate at various ceremonies throughout the county. Imperial Valley College’s graduation ceremony also had to be split between two separate events due to their high numbers.

• One World Beef announces that they have fully purchased the Beef processing plant north of Brawley.

July –

• Brenda Torres officially takes over as Publisher of the Calexico Chronicle – Imperial Valley Weekly, Holtville Tribune. Torres had been in a management position since the passing of publisher Stephen Larson.

• A coalition of North Imperial County residents began protesting the closure of the Brawley Courthouse, which will take place once construction of a $40 million new court services building is finished in El Centro. It is the third attempt by the state to close the Brawley courthouse.

• A long awaited restoration of Brawley’s Alyce Gereaux Park finally begins. Construction is expected to run until May of next year.

• Holtville artist Dave Garcia is one of many guests of the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con in “America’s Finest City.” Garcia won an Inkpot Award, the convention’s biggest prize, for his dedication and many contributions to the convention over 30 years.

August –

• Imperial Valley schools prepare for upcoming football season with “Hell Week” practices, designed to help athletes quickly get into shape through the hot summer weather. Most Valley schools also begin their academic years at the end of the month.

• Funding issues at the state level prevent the construction of the new Imperial County Courthouse says a California Judicial Committee. A raid of funds by the legislature and an amnesty of collectible fees have drained the monies available for new buildings.

• Marjo Mello, Brawley’s Public Librarian, celebrates 24 years with the city. Mello was named as the California Assembly District 56’s “Woman of the Year” in 2015 and has received other awards in her tenure.

• The Calexico Chronicle – Imperial Valley Weekly officially separates from the Holtville Tribune after several years, one of the many changes of the new management.

September –

• The closure of a trailer park on the corner of Highway 86 and Malan Avenue in Brawley was the subject of nearly an hour’s worth of testimony at a Brawley council meeting. The park was found to have nearly $400,000 in fines and code violations before the Imperial Irrigation District closed the facility down.

• California Senator Ben Hueso takes a tour of the incoming Brawley Beef Plant, operated by One World Beef. Hueso also hears complaints from the plant owners concerning their permits and their desire to start beef production as soon as possible.

• Alan Phillips is named as the new CEO of the 45th District Agricultural Association, otherwise known as the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta Board. Phillips takes over from former CEO Teresa Garcia.

• The City of Imperial hires Stephen Chatwin as their new City Manager. The hiring occurs at the first official meeting of their new council chambers, located behind the main Library.

October –

• The Reliance Public Relations firm releases the first issue of “Imperial Valley Alive!,” a magazine dedicated to the promotion of Imperial County.

• A small business fair in El Centro brings dozens of informational groups and political leaders to the Valley at the behest of Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia. Also visiting the Valley is GoBiz Executive Director Panorea Avdis.

• The city of El Centro hosts a Fire Prevention Week Open House at their newest facility, Fire Station No. 3, on Bradshaw Avenue. The City of Brawley would host their own open house the following weekend.

• Sacred Heart School in Brawley holds their 83rd annual BBQ fundraiser.

November –

• Imperial County takes to the polls in larger than average numbers on Election Day. Races decided include Luis Plancarte as Supervisor and Erik Ortega as IID Director. Luis Castro and Joong Kim are also replaced in Calexico’s 14-man City Council race.

• The Brawley Wildcats football team wins the 73rd annual Bell Game against the Central Spartans by a score of 42-7. Brawley had already secured the IVL title the week before.

• The 60th annual Cattle Call festivities take place in Brawley during the first full week of the month. Winners include RDO Water winning the Chili Cook-Off, d Pioneers Memorial Hospital earning first place with their float for the Parade and Shirley and Xen Jones as Parade Grand Marshals.

• The City of Westmorland celebrates their own important industries with the 12th annual Honey Festival, which included a spelling bee, a parade and a street fair at Citizens Park.

December –

• Sam Couchman takes over as the newest Mayor of the city of Brawley, joined by Helen Noriega as the Mayor Pro Tempore. Couchman takes over from Donald Wharton.

• Jesus “Jack” Terrazas officially retires from the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, receiving several recognitions in his final weeks. Terrazas was replaced by Luis Plancarte on the board.

• Tree lightings in El Centro, Calexico and Brawley take place to help promote the holiday season.

• One World Beef CEO Eric Brandt announces at a city council meeting that they have begun producing beef from their Brawley Beef plant north of the city.

