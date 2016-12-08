Brawley Library Thanks Volunteers With Angel’s Tea Party & Dinner
By Chris Furguson
The staff and volunteers of the Brawley Public Library held their annual “Angel’s Tea Party” at the main branch facility on the evening of Thursday, December 1, 2016. The evening consisted of a free tamale dinner, with rice, beans and a salad, along with the presentation of several certificates to volunteers.
The evening meal and ceremony is the library’s way of thanking those that have volunteered and helped the library during the year, from those who help teach life skills and literacy during the year to volunteers with the various programs run through the library itself. Programs include an adult literacy program and the annual summer reading events.
Brawley Librarian Marjo Mello was joined by new Mayor Sam Couchman in handing out the certificates.
Also thanked by Mello were the library’s staff, their liaison from the city council, Helen Noriega, and their board of directors, which includes Elizabeth Lorensen, Judy Grant, Dixie Smith, and Dr. Ronald Stillman. Many of the directors are also part of the “Friends of the Library” group that runs a small bookstore at the library’s Main Street entrance.
The original Angel’s Tea Party consisted of a full English tea party with cucumber sandwiches and tea from a full silver service. The switch was made to tamales at the request of the staff.
The next event for the library will be a special pair of Christmas children’s story times that will take place at both the library’s main branch on South Plaza and the Del Rio Branch Library on I street.
This year’s 2016 Brawley Public Library Angel Tea Party Honorees include:
Margarita Ramirez
Eleanor Spock
Jim Corriere
Sergio Revuelta
Steven Orduno
Veronica Hinojosa
Abygail Olivas
Elizabeth Landeros
Laura Jimenez
Manuela Angulo
Blanca Mendoza
Laura Gutierrez
Graciela Malcomb
Maria Chavez
Alberto De La Torre
Daisy Flores Valdez
Agustin Esparza
Maria Aguirre
Maria Valenzuela
Leonardo Ibarra
Karolina Valenzuela
Carmen Torres
Julie Lopez
John D. Chavez
Giovanna Rios
Carolina Martinez
Cynthia Harvie
Herminia Ausbie
Alma Vasquez
Columba Vasquez
Cassandra Fausto
Valerie Cornejo
Shirley Bonillas
