Brawley Library Thanks Volunteers With Angel’s Tea Party & Dinner

By Chris Furguson

The staff and volunteers of the Brawley Public Library held their annual “Angel’s Tea Party” at the main branch facility on the evening of Thursday, December 1, 2016. The evening consisted of a free tamale dinner, with rice, beans and a salad, along with the presentation of several certificates to volunteers.

The evening meal and ceremony is the library’s way of thanking those that have volunteered and helped the library during the year, from those who help teach life skills and literacy during the year to volunteers with the various programs run through the library itself. Programs include an adult literacy program and the annual summer reading events.

Brawley Librarian Marjo Mello was joined by new Mayor Sam Couchman in handing out the certificates.

Also thanked by Mello were the library’s staff, their liaison from the city council, Helen Noriega, and their board of directors, which includes Elizabeth Lorensen, Judy Grant, Dixie Smith, and Dr. Ronald Stillman. Many of the directors are also part of the “Friends of the Library” group that runs a small bookstore at the library’s Main Street entrance.

The original Angel’s Tea Party consisted of a full English tea party with cucumber sandwiches and tea from a full silver service. The switch was made to tamales at the request of the staff.

The next event for the library will be a special pair of Christmas children’s story times that will take place at both the library’s main branch on South Plaza and the Del Rio Branch Library on I street.

This year’s 2016 Brawley Public Library Angel Tea Party Honorees include:

Margarita Ramirez

Eleanor Spock

Jim Corriere

Sergio Revuelta

Steven Orduno

Veronica Hinojosa

Abygail Olivas

Elizabeth Landeros

Laura Jimenez

Manuela Angulo

Blanca Mendoza

Laura Gutierrez

Graciela Malcomb

Maria Chavez

Alberto De La Torre

Daisy Flores Valdez

Agustin Esparza

Maria Aguirre

Maria Valenzuela

Leonardo Ibarra

Karolina Valenzuela

Carmen Torres

Julie Lopez

John D. Chavez

Giovanna Rios

Carolina Martinez

Cynthia Harvie

Herminia Ausbie

Alma Vasquez

Columba Vasquez

Cassandra Fausto

Valerie Cornejo

Shirley Bonillas

