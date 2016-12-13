Border Patrol Agents Rescue Lost Man in the Mountains

OCOTILLO, Calif. –El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a man who was lost in the mountains west of Ocotillo, Friday morning.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported to El Centro Sector Communications about a man who claimed to be lost in the mountains, but not in distress, approximately half a mile north of the international border fence.

CHP was able to provide the man’s coordinates and border patrol agents were dispatched to the area.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., Border Patrol agents located the lost man, an illegal alien, and placed him under arrest. The man appeared in good health and declined any medical attention. Agents transported the man to the El Centro Station for further investigation.

“Our agents did an outstanding job on this rescue. This is a prime example of the level of vigilance and compassion Border Patrol agents display routinely while serving the American public,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim.

The man, a 39-year-old El Salvadorian national, will be processed for removal proceedings.

Since Oct. 1, 2016, (FY17) there have been five reported rescues attributed to the El Centro Sector Border Patrol.

The El Centro Sector Community Awareness Campaign is a simple and effective program to raise public awareness on the indicators of crime and other threats. We encourage public and private sector employees to remain vigilant and play a key role in keeping our country safe. Please report any suspicious activity to the Border Community Threat Hotline at 1-800-901-2003.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

