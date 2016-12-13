Border Patrol Agents Rescue Lost Juvenile in the Desert

OCOTILLO, Calif. –El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a teenag boy who was lost in the desert east of Ocotillo yesterday evening.

At approximately 5 p.m., El Centro Sector Communications notified the El Centro Border Patrol station about a boy who claimed to be lost in the desert. California Highway Patrol (CHP) provided the boy’s GPS coordinates and his phone number.

Border Patrol agents were dispatched to the area, but were not able to find the boy right away. At approximately 5:45 p.m., phone communications were re-established with the boy and agents were able to find him shortly thereafter.

After interviewing the teenager, agents determined that he was a 17-year-old Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) from Guatemala who had illegally entered the United States earlier in the day. The boy appeared to be in good health and did not require medical assistance. The boy stated that he had crossed alone and was not part of a larger group. Agents transported him to the El Centro Station for processing.

“The desert can be an unforgiving place,” said Rodney S. Scott, Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro Sector. “Thanks to the quick response of our dedicated agents, this child did not have to suffer the consequences that can arise from being lost in the desert.”

The 17-year-old Guatemalan national will be processed for removal proceedings.

Since Oct. 1, 2016, (FY17) there have been four reported rescues attributed to the El Centro Sector Border Patrol.

