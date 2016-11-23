Local Groups To Offer Free Meals For Thanksgiving Day

By Chris Furguson

Those unfortunate enough in the city of Brawley to not have family or a home or are unable to afford a meal for Thanksgiving now have three opportunities for one on Thursday afternoon.

Hacienda Catering, a Brawley-based business, will host their annual “Feeding the Homeless” holiday meal from 11 am until 1 pm at the Brawley Lions Center, located at 225 A street in the northern half of town. The traditional meal consists of turkey and standard trimmings, prepared that morning by Hacienda Catering staff and will be served free to interested patrons.

The tradition began a few years ago as an idea of Rosie Van Bean in honor of her late husband. While the original event was meant to serve veterans and their families, the scope was widened to seniors and homeless individuals searching for a warm meal and a welcoming setting.

In years past, as many as 50 volunteers help serve the meal and decorate the many tables that line up the center.

Additionally, the Brawley American Legion Post 60 (located at 509 G Street) will have their annual Thanksgiving meal on the same day as well as the Kotori Restaurant, located in the Vons Shopping Center. All of the meals will be served at around the same time.

Those living in the city of Holtville searching for a Thanksgiving meal may find one at 449 Pine Street as Turning Point will hold their annual feast on Thanksgiving day as well. Their meal will run from 11 am until 4 pm.

Other organizations around the Imperial Valley will also host free meals on Thanksgiving. Check with your local representatives for more information.

