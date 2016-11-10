Imperial Valley Takes To The Polls!

Valley Voters Decide On National, State And Local Issues.

By Chris Furguson.

Nearly 21,000 eligible ballots were cast from Imperial County during Election Night on Tuesday, November 8, 2016, where the nation selected Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States and elected a Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives.

“Robert Kennedy once used an old (apocryphal) Chinese curse that goes ‘May you live in interesting times,'” began Robert L, a Brawley resident at a local restaurant on Wednesday morning. Adding with a chuckle, Robert, a retired teacher continued with “These are certainly interesting times, my friend.”

Some of those voting from Imperial County were first time voters who had their own reasons for arriving at the polls on Tuesday. “I voted for Clinton,” said Claudia, a first time voter in Brawley who feared the effects of a Trump presidency. “I don’t want to get deported, I don’t want my family deported and I don’t want to see a wall between here and Mexico.”

Mike O., another voter on Tuesday evening, chose to vote for Trump because of his frustrations with the current status quo government. “Maybe I’m taking a big risk,” said Mike, “but I’m just tired of seeing the same old stuff from Washington over the past 40 years.”

Nationally, Donald Trump secured 272 electoral votes after both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin wound up in his favor. Trump also won key victories in states like Florida, Ohio and others.

Imperial County itself voted overwhelmingly for Clinton, with the county casting a 68% to 27% for the former Secretary of State. In the race for the US Senate seat between Kamala Harris and Loretta Sanchez, the county chose Sanchez by a nearly two-thirds majority. The rest of California’s voters chose Harris, the state’s Attorney General, to take over for the retiring Barbara Boxer.

For the US House of Representatives California District 53 seat, a similar 2/3 margin was earned by Juan Vargas over his opponent, Juan Hidalgo, Jr. Vargas also won in the rest of his district, which includes Chula Vista and communities in southern San Diego County, with 72% of the total vote. Running unopposed, Eduardo Garcia won a second term as Assemblyman for Imperial and Coachella counties.

In races closer to home: For the District 2 Imperial County Supervisors seat, Luis Plancarte defeated Cheryl Viegas-Walker by a margin of 57.6% to 42%. This will be Plancarte’s first foray into public office, having been a volunteer at many organizations during his life. Erik Ortega narrowly defeated Daniel Romero for the Imperial Irrigation District seat 4 by less than 30 votes. The newly revamped seat serves much of the Calexico area.

The fourteen-seat race in Calexico for three city council seats was won by Luis Pacheco, Jesus Escobar and former council member Bill Hodge. Incumbents Joong Kim and current mayor Luis Castro ended up in 9th and 10th, respectively.

In a pair of races for three seats on the Calexico School Board, two full term seats were won by Enrique “Kiki” Alvarado and Norma Aguilar while the short half-term seat was secured by Ciro Calderon.

In Imperial, the seat currently held by Mark Gran was won by P. Robert Amparano. Imperial City Treasurer and Imperial City Clerk seats were also secured by Stacy Cox and Debra Jackson, respectively.

Rudy Cardenas earned another term on the IVC Board of Trustees, having defeated his opponent Salvador Ramirez.

In El Centro, three available Central Unified School District seats were secured by Jacincto “Jay” Jiminez, Diahna Garcia-Ruiz and Ryan Childers.

In Calexico, three seats on the Heffernan Memorial Health Care District’s Board of Directors were secured by Hector Martinez, Rodolfo “Gitano” Valedez and Gloria Romo.

Several local ballot measures were also up for discussion on Tuesday.

In El Centro, Measure P, a half-cent sales tax increase to pay for general fund services passed while Measure Q, a 3% hotel tax increase for the same purpose, failed. Measure L, a bond measure designed to help pay for new schools and modernized classrooms, passed by a nearly 2-1 margin.

In Brawley, the Measure M $14 million bond to help construct a new middle school near the Wal-Mart Supercenter passed 69% to 31%.

Imperial’s Measure O, a $40 million bond to pay for new schools passed by a margin of 67.4% to 32.6%.

Measure V, a Calexico Unified School District bond measure totalling $45 million also passed.

Statewide, Californians approved:

Propositions 51 ($9 billion bond for schools)

52 (Medi-Cal fee program)

54 (Legislative procedure requirements)

55 (Tax extension for health care)

56 (Cigarette tax)

57 (Criminal sentence reformation)

58 (English proficiency through multi-lingual education)

59 (Citizens United referendum)

63 (Ban on large gun magazines)

64 (Pot legalization)

66 (speed up Death Penalty process)

67 (Ban on single-use plastic bags).

Californians also rejected propositions:

53 (voter approval of bonds)

60 (condoms on pornographic productions)

61 (State drug price standards)

62 (repeal of death penalty)

65 (fees for shopping bags).