City Of Westmorland Hosts 12th Annual Honey Festival

By Chris Furguson

For the morning of Saturday, November 19, 2016, the city of Westmorland was the place to be during the 12th annual Westmorland Honey Festival, a celebration of the city’s bee and honey industries. The entire morning and part of the afternoon was spent at the Westmorland Citizens Park in Westmorland, Ca.

The day began with an $8 breakfast fundraiser prepared by the city’s Lions Club consisting of eggs, pancakes, bacon and coffee or juice. During breakfast, the California Old Time Fiddlers Association played to the amusement of the crowds.

At around 8:30, the annual “Honey Festival Parade” around the park began with kids from the Elementary and Junior High schools marching with the Westmorland Fire Department’s “Sparky the Wonder Dog” radio controlled animatronic vehicle, the Honey Festival Bee and others.

This was followed by a presentation to this year’s guest of honor, Russell Allen. Allen, who is the second beekeeper in the family to be recognized at the event, started in beekeeping at the age of 17, purchased his father’s company at the age of 22 and currently owns 2000 beehives.

“I want to thank the city for this award,” said Allen as he was joined by his brother Chris and other members of his family. Allen’s grandfather was recognized 12 years ago as the first Guest of Honor.

The events continued with an annual Spelling Bee, which was sponsored by Wayne Harvey, CPA, and his family. Top prizes consisted of a small cash purse among several other gifts.

The winners were:

7th & 8th grade: 1st Place Joseph Vargas, Wmlnd Basic Christian School, 2nd Place Jammie Ruiz, Westmorland Jr. High School, 3rd Place: Angelina Osborn, Faith Academy

5th & 6th grade: 1st Place: Juan Padilla, Westmorland Union Elementary School, 2nd Place: Alysse Rodriguez, Westmorland Union Elementary, 3rd Place: Alriza Francisco, Brawley Christian Academy

Other activities included fire and stilt dancers, Polynesian dancers from various groups, face painting and youth boxing.

The annual Honey Festival celebration takes place one week after Brawley’s Cattle Call festivities. Honey bees account for much of the agri-business conducted within Westmorland and is important for the breeding of crops and plants within Imperial County and the southwestern US.

