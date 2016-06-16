HHS Principal Jeff Magin To Retire After 38 Years In Education

By Jim Predmore

Mr. Jeff Magin, Principal of Holtville High School, retired at the end of this school year. Mr. Magin has spent the past 38 years as an educator and the last 4 of those as Principal of Holtville High School. Mr. Magin graduated from Holtville High School and that Viking spirit has never left him. He was instrumental in bringing back the Holtville sprit and pride to the students. Whenever there was an event that the high school was involved in, he always made that the Holtville Fight Song was a part of the event. He always said that the Holtville High School students were the best students in the Valley. Mr. Magin was able to be at helm during the Vikings CIF Football Championship in 2013 and the Wrestling CIF Championship in 2014.

Along with promoting the Viking Spirit and Pride, Mr. Magin brought something else to the students. He would but on his sunglasses and guitar and, along with a few of his staff, would bring some classic rock to his students. He started this back in 2013 for the Senior Awards Assembly and made it a tradition.

During his tenure as principal he also served as Co-Chair for the Holtville High School Green and Gold Hall of Fame, where he was able to be part in the induction of his sister Laurie Magin Blek in 2012 and his Brother Lance Magin in 2013 to the Green & Gold Hall of Fame.

At last Friday’s graduation ceremony, Mr. Magin stated “This is a special class for me”. “I came to Holtville High School four years ago and I will be retiring at the end of this year. We came in together and we are going out together.” This graduating class of 123 students spent their entire four years with Mr. Magin as their principal.

The Junior class was sad to see Mr. Magin go, but will reunited with their Middle School principal Mr. Garcia, as Mr. Garcia will now be moving up to the High School.