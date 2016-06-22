Armando Villa Hired As Latest Permanent Calexico City Manager

By

Mario Conde

The Calexico City Council approved the contract for Armando Villa as the new Calexico City Manager at Tuesday’s meeting. Villa began working for the city Wednesday morning.

The Calexico Council appointed Villa as the new City Manager of Calexico at a Closed Session meeting held on June 7 with a 3-2 vote with Mayor Joong Kim and Council member Maritza Hurtado voting against.

The City Council-City Manager subcommittee made up of Mayor Pro-Tem Luis Castro and Councilman Armando “Mandy” Real had been in negotiating with Armando G. Villa for his services as City Manager.

Villa’s contract includes $169,000 salary with no required increases; optional annual merit increases of up to 5%, at Council’s discretion. The term of the agreement is for five years. Termination without cause during the first three years of employment agreement will require a 4-1 vote from the City Council. Otherwise, three votes from the City Council are required for termination.

Calexico Mayor Joong Kim said that he opposed Villa’s appointment as City Manager since it was done as a backdoor deal. Councilwoman Maritza Hurtado agreed with Kim stating that Villa was not interviewed as the other candidates for the position that applied when the City Manager position was open.

Calexico resident Manuel Yanez said that he knows Armando Villa is said to be a qualified person for the position but said he was concerned about the 4-1 vote to terminate him.

“History shows us that City Manager’s that have a 4-1 vote take the city hostage. I believe Mr. Villa should change his contract and have a 3-2 vote,” Yanez stated.

Former Councilman Bill Hodge was also concerned about the 4-1 vote but said that he has worked with Villa when he was on the council and said he is a competent individual to lead the city and asked the Council to work with him.

Councilman Armando Real said that Villa is a very qualified individual who served as Assistant CEO at the County of Imperial and decided to come back to Calexico to serve the residents and work with staff.

“He (Villa) is from Calexico and we need someone that bleeds garnet and takes care of our city. We don’t need another outsider that will put us in the hole again,” Councilman Real said.

Villa was Assistant County Executive Officer at Imperial County and former Director of Planning and Development Services for the County of Imperial. Prior to his departure in 2010 from the City of Calexico, Villa held responsibilities as Assistant City Manager and Community Development Director. Villa has over 26 years of Government Management, Administration, Economic Development and Land Use and Urban Environmental Planning experience in both the public and private sectors. Villa has worked for various jurisdictions in Los Angeles, Riverside and Imperial Counties.

Villa holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from California State University, San Bernardino, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Urban and Regional Planning from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. Villa also attended Imperial Valley College and is a graduate of Calexico High School.

He has been awarded Credentialed Government Manager status and is an active member of the American Institute of Certified Planners and the Academy of Board Certified Environmental Professionals.