[…] IID District 4 Debate […]

By Mario Conde

The candidates of the new Imperial Irrigation District Division 4 squared off last week in Calexico and talked about water, energy, leadership and the Salton Sea.

Division 4 Calexico has five candidates running to replace IID Director Steve Benson. Former Mayor Daniel Romero, Calexico School Board Trustee Erik Ortega, former Councilman Guillermo Hermosillo, Calexico Mayor Joong Kim, and Mohammed Asiad are running for the position.

Division 4 will have a Calexico resident at the IID Board after many years thanks to the new boundaries approved last year. The boundary changes are in line with the public’s adoption of a measure, passed during the November 2014 election, which requires that IID conduct future elections for its publicly elected board of directors by division, rather than district wide. Each board member will be elected from the division in which he or she resides by the voters of that division.

The candidates were asked the following: How they measure employee performance and when their performance is below expectations.

Candidate Daniel Romero said when someone is in charge of an organization they need to make decisions to improve the structure of the organization.

“The board should not get involved in those decisions because that is for the administration and the General Manager to make those decisions,” Romero said.

Mayor Joong Kim said that administration needs to pay attention to employees and make sure there is an understanding about each role.

“Bad administration always blames the employee but the directors need to make the final decision and set a clear direction for their department,” Kim said.

Erik Ortega said they need to set high expectations for employees and constant training for employees.

“We need to make our best effort to give our customers the best service possible,” Ortega said.

Mohammed Asiad said that accountability is very important to improve the business and decision need to be made to improve the quality of the business.

Guillermo Hermosillo said that he would hold accountable the chain of command of the manager if the employee is not doing his job.

Candidates were also asked the following: How they would work with the County to continue the restoration of the Salton Sea and have the State maintain its responsibility in the restoration. Kim said that the Sea should have been solved years ago and said they need to have a task force to keep on working on the restoration.

Ortega said that the IID and County have been working well together since they now have one voice in Sacramento and will join that approach.

Asiad said that restoration can bring back life at the Salton Sea and liked how the County and IID have been working together.

Hermosillo said he would personally talk to State officials on a personal level to keep the restoration going.

Romero congratulated the County and the IID for signing the MOU agreement to have one voice in Sacramento. Romero added that the solutions are complex and need to see every angle necessary to speak to State officials and make sure the restoration happens.

Candidates were then asked about fallowing and the reduction of water and their positions about monetary requirements.

Ortega said that the IID has paid their fair share in the water transfer and would be against fallowing past the expiration date of the transfer agreement,

Asiad said that the Valley maintain the water and need to look for other resources and asked for the support of stakeholders.

Hermosillo said he will be in favor of keeping the water to grow crops for the farmers so they can continue their production.

Romero said that the agreement would expire on December 2017 and the IID would need to implement more water conservation methods for future investment.

Kim said they need a strong voice and IID needs to use their water resources and they need to fight to keep their water rights for the community.

