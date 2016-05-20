Bostic Sues City of Calexico

By Mario Conde

Former Calexico Police Chief Michael Bostic has sued the City of Calexico and its Interim City Manager for being fired last year.

The lawsuit was filed last Friday, May 13th at the Federal Court in San Diego, California. The complaint is for damages and First Amendment Retaliation. The plaintiffs are Michael Bostic, former Lieutenant Gonzalo Gerardo, former City Engineer Nick Servin and current city employee Martha Gomez.

The lawsuit states that Gerardo and Gomez kept the FBI apprised of possible criminal activity and misconduct at the Calexico Police Department. Among various things Gomez reported that there was excessive force by CPD officers against Calexico residents and the failure of the department to perform legitimate investigations into police misconduct.

According to the lawsuit former Calexico Police Chief Pompeyo Tabarez allegedly covered up for the illegal activity or seemed to complicit with them. The document states that Tabarez was relieved of duty after threats of violence and intimidation were reported to Servin. Tabarez was later fired by former City Manager Richard Warne.

In the accusation, it states that Gerardo and Gomez reported misuse of overtime by certain officers. The lawsuit further stated that Servin reported to Bostic his concern that that Public Works Department was abusing overtime and an investigation was initiated.

The document states that on October 2014, Bostic met with the FBI to go over the investigation and reported to the FBI that there were criminal activities by CPD police officers, involving drug use, drug trafficking, money theft, and smuggling by various Calexico City personnel.

The lawsuit states that in 2015, Bostic uncovered about 38 hidden or uninvestigated cases of criminal conduct by CPD members. Eventually, this led to the termination of six officers. Bostic asked the Imperial County Sheriff Department to do an investigation of the evidence room. According to the lawsuit statement, the audit uncovered significant amounts of missing money, drug, guns, and personal property.

On September of last year, Warne was fired and Fenley was put as Acting City Manager. When Bostic went to Warne’s office to recover the ongoing investigations into the Public Works Department for possible overtime theft/fraud, he did not find them.

Bostic filed criminal charges against former Chief Tabarez and six officers and was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office, County Sheriff, and FBI. Later on, Bostic was fired and stated on the lawsuit that his termination was made because, according to him, was against a direct order by Fenley not to proceed with the investigation.

Subsequently, Gerardo and Servin were terminated and Gomez was relocated to another department. The Plaintiffs are asking for monetary compensation for lost wages, future income, and other benefits.

Related