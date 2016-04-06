Supervisors Send Letter in Support of AB2700

By Mario Conde

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved a letter of support in favor of a bill that will improve the energy procurement in California.

At Tuesday’s regular County Board of Supervisors meeting, the Board endorsed AB2700 authored by Assemblyman Rudy Salas. This bill would require the California Public Utilities Commission to update the least cost, best fit alternatives criteria so that this analysis comprehensively reflects the values appropriately outlined in the statue of particular energy resources.

The last two years, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors has worked to support of legislation that would provide for a greater use of those resources in the State’s RPS process. Despite these efforts of the County, IID, and many others, they did not succeed.

Supervisor Ryan Kelley suggested the county re-group and try a new plan that would be broader based and more inclusive effort to create a future for basehold renewable energy. Last November, Imperial County asked other counties with geothermal or biomass to join them and baseload industry leaders to craft a path forward for these industries.

Since then, meetings with affected counties and industry leaders have been held, information has been generated, next steps have been defined, and the effort to craft a future for baseload energy in California has begun.

“There was another bill that in its final draft some language that was removed at the last minute and AB 2700 is trying to expand on the language was left out,” Kelley said, “I believe that this is part of the direction we need to take to the regulatory agencies and the legislature.”

One of the areas that were identified as being a great need was reform of certain CPUC policies or practices. One that was identified by the Bioenergy Association of California was to reform the “Least Cost/Best Fit” policy for procurement of renewable resources.

“This bill will help create a more level playing field by more fairly and more comprehensively assessing the real costs of a renewable resource.” CEO Ralph Cordova said.

Cordova added this bill will attach a requirement that jobs be factored into the assessment of a resource as well as the existing consideration that must be given to communities afflicted with poverty and high unemployment.

“Since California, in general, and Imperial County in particular, has vast renewable energy resources, the real winners under this legislation will be our entire state. Communities such as ours will have an improved chance to be a part of the green revolution and our State will reap the many reliable and affordable benefits our renewable resources can provide,” he said.

In other news, the County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement for Emergency Ambulance Services with Mission Ambulance, Inc. Recently, the Morongo Basin Ambulance Association, Inc. gave notice to the County that in order to maintain ambulance services for the Morongo Basin communities they would no longer be able to provide emergency ambulance services in Zone III which covers north of Highway 98 Border Patrol Checkpoint and West of the Salton Sea effective April 1, 2016. Between March 4, 2015 and February 9, 2016, Morongo Basin Ambulance responded to 692 requests for emergency ambulance services.

Mission Ambulance Inc. will provide ground 9-1-1 emergency ambulance services within Zone III. The agreement requires Mission Ambulance to provide continuous and uninterrupted service with a minimum of one fully staffed, equipped, and response ready ALS paramedic ambulance within Zone III. The term of this agreement shall be effective April 8, 2016 through April 7, 2020.

Related